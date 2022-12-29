Ex-minister Roy Suryo found guilty of hate speech





Jakarta. Former sports minister Roy Suryo was found guilty of spreading hate and sentenced to nine months in prison on Wednesday evening by the West Jakarta District Court. Roy was put on trial after retweeting a photo of a Buddhist statue altered to resemble the face of President Joko Widodo. He was first reported to the police for alleged blasphemy by a Buddhist community, but the judge instead used the Electronic Information and Transactions Act to convict the accused. Roy was found guilty of disseminating information inciting hatred and hostilities between individuals, presiding judge Martin Ginting told the hearing. He, however, refused to fine Roy as recommended by prosecutors. Prosecutors have requested a one-and-a-half-year jail term and a Rp300 million ($19,000) fine for Roy. Lead prosecutor Tri Mukti said his team would appeal the verdict. The defense meanwhile said they needed to speak with Roy, who followed the hearing remotely, about their intention to appeal. Read more: Roy, who served as minister from 2013 to 2014 under President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, has been detained since early August. Police also seized his mobile phone and Twitter account “in the interest of the ongoing investigation”. The Democratic Party politician was originally charged under Section 156a of the Criminal Code with blasphemy, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, in addition to the Electronic Information and Transactions Act for allegedly fomenting hatred using information technology. He was named a suspect in July after a representative of the Buddha Nusantara Buddhist community filed a complaint with police when his now-deleted post went viral suggesting the former minister offended the country’s Buddhist devotees. Roy has since publicly apologized to the Buddhist community and said he had no intention of offending them. He also said he was not the person who doctored the photo and reported the Twitter account that posted the original message to the police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/exminister-roy-suryo-convicted-of-hate-speech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos