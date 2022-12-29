Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign reportedly ‘disjointed’ and ‘blurry’ 6 weeks after announcement





On November 15, just days after the wedding of his daughter Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump announced his third run for president. Now that the 2024 campaign has started, what does it look like six weeks after its launch? Not great, according to many political pundits.

There seems to be bad news hitting the former president from every angle: lawsuits, potential criminal charges, and a powerful Republican candidate who appears to be the heir apparent. After announcing his candidacy for the White House, Donald Trump did not do much. What campaign? No gatherings. No infrastructure that I can see, Larry Sabato, a political analyst and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, told Time. If his voter base wants to donate to his campaign, that is indicated on his website. They can also give him (more) money by buying merchandise from TrumpStore.com, but there are no official events or gatherings coming after the holidays.

GOP members are focused on other candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and they seem to have no problem criticizing Donald Trump, which many would not have done just a few years ago. Republican pollster Whit Ayres cut to the chase and described his last campaign as rambling, haphazard, unfocused and always focused on the past and its grievances rather than the future, which drew many Republicans to him in 2015.

Sabato believes he is still early in the race and that Donald Trump could return if his loyal fans head to the polls in the important primary races. However, the loudest voice of late has come from Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who told NBC News very clearly that the former president’s political influence has waned and that he encourages his fellow members of the party not to approve it. Donald Trump may find himself at odds with the party that leaned so heavily on him just six years ago.

