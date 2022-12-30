Politics
China’s Xi has tightened his grip on power in the tumultuous 2022
Xi Jinping’s dominance in Chinese politics has only grown stronger this year even as the leader grapples with the aftermath of China’s COVID policies
BEIJING, China Xi Jinping secured a historic third term in office in October, becoming China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, backed by a Politburo standing committee of allies and no successor in waiting to challenge him.
It was a rare highlight for Xi in 2022, a tumultuous year capped by unprecedented street protests followed by the sudden reversal of his zero COVID policy and the coronavirus infections that have been rampant across the world’s most populous country.
While the frustration over zero-COVID and its devastating impact on the second-largest economy has done little to disrupt Xi’s march to five more years as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, 2022 has been a year of crises at home and abroad during the 69-year-old leader.
China’s economy is on track to grow by around 3% in 2022, well below its official target of around 5.5%, as the country’s outlier COVID curbs consumption and disrupts supply chains , while the crisis of its huge real estate sector continues to weigh.
Beijing’s relations with the West have deteriorated, worsened by Xi’s ‘limitless’ partnership with Moscow struck just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, as well as growing tensions over Taiwan , supported by the United States, which China considers to be part of its territory.
Xi traveled abroad for the first time since the pandemic began, meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in September. In November, he met US President Joe Biden at the G20 in Indonesia as the two sides sought to stabilize relations.
Later that month, protesters in cities across China took to the streets to oppose nearly three years of stifling COVID-19 controls that were a hallmark Xi policy. The widespread protests were the first in China since 1989.
In a sudden and unexpected reversal, China dropped most of its COVID checks in early December as cases in cities like Beijing surged, despite warnings from global experts about insufficient vaccine coverage and an unprepared health system. cope with an explosion of infections.
why is it important
For decades, China has been the main engine of global economic growth as well as the linchpin of industrial supply chains. A prolonged economic downturn or further logistical disruptions, whether due to COVID or geopolitical tensions, would reverberate globally.
Xi has further consolidated his power in a process that began when he took office a decade ago, a concentration that has moved China in a more authoritarian direction and which critics say increases the risk of political missteps .
Immediately after the Communist Party Congress in October, global investors dumped Chinese assets and the yuan currency fell to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on fears that security and ideology could win out. increasingly on growth and international detente during a third Xi term.
What does this mean for 2023?
Since congress, China has reversed zero-COVID and said it will focus on stabilizing its $17 trillion economy in 2023.
Managing the proliferation of infections among a large population with little “herd immunity” is Xi’s most pressing challenge, with implications for public health as well as social stability and the economy.
Experts warn that China, home to 1.4 billion people, could see more than a million COVID-related deaths in the coming year.
At its annual parliamentary rally in March, China will complete its leadership transition, with Shanghai party leader Li Qiang, a close ally of Xi, set to replace retired Li Keqiang as prime minister, a role in managing the economy.
The World Bank expects the reopening of the Chinese economy to lift growth to 4.3% in 2023 from its forecast of 2.7% for the current year.
Diplomatically, Xi appears to be trying to ease some of the tension that has made relations with the West increasingly strained, even as Beijing tries to cement its position as a counterweight to the post-Second American order. World War, with such scope as Xi’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia. Rappler.com
