Highlights from the latest version of January 6 transcripts

The House Jan. 6 committee released a new batch of transcripts on Thursday, including interviews with Donald Trump Jr., former Trump White House aides and others.

The latest transcripts covered a range of topics and revealed new details from the January 6 committees’ investigation, including the former president’s son explaining a text message to the then White House chief of staff , Mark Meadows, after the 2020 election, reports on former first lady Melania Trumps distrust of members of her husband’s inner circle and some of the chaos surrounding law enforcement’s response to rioters who breached the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This new batch is part of a steady stream of transcript drops that the select committee released last week, completing its 845-page report. The latest release comes as the panel wraps up its work, with the House majority expected to switch from Democrats to Republicans next week at the start of the new Congress.

Released transcripts so far have provided insightful insight into the final weeks of former President Donald Trump’s presidency, with testimony from inside Trump’s White House, federal and state officials who resisted to the pressures to annul the results of the 2020 elections, and many others.

Here are some of the highlights from Thursday’s revelations:

Donald Trump Jr. told the committee that the reason he sent Meadows a detailed plan on how to ensure his father would get a second term two days after the 2020 presidential election was because he thought that the ideas were the most sophisticated and seemed plausible.

Trump Jr.’s testimony, revealed by the select committee on Thursday, provides new context to a text message CNN first reported in April, in which he outlines various ideas for keeping Trump in power by reversing the college process. electoral.

The Nov. 5 text message outlines a strategy that is nearly identical to what the former president’s allies have attempted to implement in the months that followed. Trump Jr. specifically refers to filing lawsuits and promoting recounts to prevent some swing states from certifying their results, as well as a handful of Republican state houses putting up fake Trump voter lists. .

If all that fails, according to Trump Jr.’s text, GOP lawmakers in Congress could simply vote to reinstall Trump as president on January 6, 2021.

We have operational control Full leverage, the post reads. Morale High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now.

Although Trump Jr. said he was not the original author of the text, a point his lawyer made to CNN in April, and that he could not remember the original author of the message, he explained to investigators why of all the messages sent to him at the time, he felt this one should be forwarded to Meadows.

Maybe reading it was the most sophisticated, you know, and detailed, and again, about things that I don’t necessarily know, you know, too much, but it seemed plausible and I wanted to m ensure we look at the issues raised in the text, said Trump Jr.

Meadows didn’t initially respond to the original Nov. 5 text, but when Trump Jr. followed up the next day to make sure he’d seen Trumps then-chief of staff text, much of it had to deserved. I’m working on this for PA, so Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina already.

Donald Trump Jr. told the committee he could not recall key details related to his appearance at a rally leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump Jr. said he was unaware that Turning Point Action paid him and his fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle $30,000 each for their appearances at the White House timeskip rally. He said he believed the money was for an event at the Palm Beach Hilton in December, according to a transcript released Thursday.

My recollection was that we spoke for them before Christmas at an event we put on every year and were always kind of paid for the presentation fee, Trump Jr. said.

In transcripts of their interviews with the House Select Committee, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle repeatedly said they did not recall specifics and distanced themselves from the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack. Trump Jr. told committee investigators, I don’t remember specifically, when asked if he ever received the $30,000 and I don’t know, when asked if Guilfoyle ended up to be paid.

Throughout their testimony, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle said they did not recall specific conversations about rally planning and were in the dark about the details as they were worked out.

Guilfoyle also denied having conversations with anyone linking the rally to objections to Congress certifying Joe Bidens’ election victory.

I didn’t participate in any of that certification stuff. I couldn’t explain it to you right now, she said, adding that she didn’t know the importance of holding the rally on January 6.

After the 2020 election, Sen. Lindsey Graham pledged to become a champion of then-President Trump’s voter fraud allegations if only Trump advisers gave him information about deceased voters, according to a report at the January 6 committee.

Senator Graham said: Get me your information, Trump’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, told the committee what Graham said in a meeting days before the January 6, 2021, uprising.

Just give me five dead voters, Bobb told Graham, then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and others in Meadows’ office at the White House.

Give me, you know, an example of illegal voting. Just give me a very small snapshot that I can take and defend, Bobb added, relating what Graham said at the time.

The exchange with Graham highlights how the Republican from South Carolina became involved in Trump’s pressure campaign to reverse his election loss in Georgia, and how the White House at the time was connecting with influential politicians to push through Trump’s message on false claims of voter fraud.

Graham was like, Oh, I would love to support the cause. I think it would be great to, you know, really show all the fraud. Send me a memo and show me, you know, what information you have. I’ll defend him, Bobb also recalled the conversation with Graham.

According to a transcript of the Bobbs House testimony released Thursday, Graham received a memo from the legal team working with Trump titled President Graham’s Dead Voting Note for your consideration.

But Bobb added: He didn’t.

Graham’s office pointed out Thursday that the book Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa previously described a similar exchange between Graham and Trump advisers. After receiving their memo, the senator was unconvinced of the alleged fraud, according to the book. His office did not provide an additional response.

Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary and chief of staff to Melania Trump, said she learned from people inside the West Wing on January 6, 2021 that Trump believed the rioters had the looking very trashy, but reveled in how they fought for him. .

Grisham told the committee: I heard several people from the west wing, more from the military aid side or the secret service side, then a few people, but that he was sitting in the dining room and that he was watching it all unfold, and some of his comments were that these people looked very trashy, but also look what fighters they were.

He reveled in the fact that these people were fighting for him. But he didn’t like the way they looked either, Grisham said.

Grisham also detailed the former first lady’s distrust of people close to her husband after the 2020 election, including Donald Trump Jr.

Certainly, when it came to the kids, especially Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she never believed they were doing things in Don Jr.’s father’s best interests, Grisham told the committee.

Grisham said Melania was also suspicious of people she believed were giving her husband bad advice, such as attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani and campaign staffers. She was like, I think they’re giving her bad advice, I don’t think that’s smart.

Chris Miller, who served as acting defense secretary at the end of the Trump administration, told the committee he thinks the mayor of Washington, D.C., should have more control over the National Guard. of DC following the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Miller was asked in his January deposition about a proposal to Congress to give the mayor of Washington, DC, the same power to deploy the National Guard as a governor. Since the District of Columbia is not a state, the authority to deploy is delegated to the Secretary of the Army by the Secretary of Defense and the President.

Miller said of the DC mayor having more authority over the Guard: Being a private citizen, I’m going to tell you exactly what I think, and I take it or I’m off. Shit, yeah.

The mayor should absolutely have more control over the DC National Guard, he continued, according to a transcript released Thursday by the panel. I don’t know the story. And I’m sure there’s all kinds of reasons that are constitutional, way beyond what I understand, so I’m just popping up, but there’s got to be a way to fit it in, her or the mayor, in this process of working significantly and more proactively.

Miller testified before the committee about the delay in getting National Guard soldiers to the Capitol on Jan. 6, saying he didn’t know why Maj. Gen. William Walker, the commander of the DC National Guard, believed that he did not have clearance to deploy. According to the January 6 Committees report, Walker understood that he had to wait for Secretary (Ryan) McCarthy’s approval to deploy his forces. But as he waited for this video call for hours, he seriously considered sending them anyway.

