ASEAN-EU trade deal still just a distant dream

European Council President Charles Michel, right, talks to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, during the opening ceremony of the EU-ASEAN summit in Brussels, Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The pursuit of a free trade agreement (FTA) between ASEAN and the European Union was high on the agenda at their recent historic summit in Brussels, but the old chestnuts assured that nothing more only slaps and platitudes prevailed.

As veteran Indian diplomat Gurjit Singh politely noted, EU sanctions against Cambodia and Myanmar for human rights abuses would ensure that bilateral trade agreements remain the priority and that any EU-ASEAN FTA remains a dream.

For its part, ASEAN is happy to be courted by larger groupings like the EU at a time when its unity and centrality are being questioned, he wrote recently.

ASEAN’s incumbent, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, was keen to speed up an FTA between the two trading blocs as soon as possible while saying we shouldn’t let political issues block free trade.

It was a positive turn after a difficult year that highlighted the divisions between the 10 ASEAN nations in forming a consensus on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a response to the civil war in Myanmar and handling Chinese maritime and territorial claims across the Indo-Pacific.

Hun Sen, Beijing’s closest ASEAN ally, has made it clear that China’s influence deserves to be big. Five days after the summit, he warmly praised China’s unwavering support for maintaining ASEAN’s centrality and unity.

He also maintained that ASEAN’s prestige in all aspects on the world stage is inseparable from the commitment of ASEAN’s dialogue partners, especially the People’s Republic of China, noting that this is the world’s second largest economic superpower.

Cambodia was not the only member to bring its political peculiarities to the table. Indonesia, which took over ASEAN’s rotating presidency for 2023, also seemed out of step. His stance on terrorism was not helped by the early release of the Bali BomberUmar Patek and in the prohibition of sex outside marriage, announced on the eve of the summit, was not at all what was envisioned in terms of free trade in the modern world. This was no doubt a blatant appeasement of Islamic extremists as President Joko Widodo began preparing for an election year in 2024, but given the importance of an EU-ASEAN FTA for industries like tourism, such decisions only underscore the divide between the two trading blocs.

Tourism is an industry that ASEAN countries are desperate to promote and is widely seen as a cash cow capable of alleviating the financial crisis currently faced by big business if the number of travelers can be brought to the levels of before the pandemic.

But many ASEAN countries suffer from a poor perception abroad given the crackdown on dissent, political opponents, journalists and trade unionists, among many others, by some of the authoritarian regimes that make up the ASEAN.

Few have time for concepts like the separation of powers.

In a post-pandemic world, and before venturing to Southeast Asia, tourists should be aware of the risks and think twice before supporting any of these regimes with their hard-earned cash.

It’s a mentality European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen may have had in mind when she gave ASEAN a huge pat on the back as Europe hosted the first summit. EU-ASEAN in Brussels to mark their 45-year partnership. She noted that the EU has already signed free trade agreements with Vietnam and Singapore and said that was impressive, adding that we want to trade more with each other. We are already each other’s third largest trading partner.

The European Union therefore wishes to conclude more agreements of this type with the ASEAN countries. And our ultimate goal would be to negotiate a free trade agreement between regions.

In other words: Disagree, so far.