Trump touts Jan. 6 subpoena death, suggests committee would lose





Former President Donald Trump celebrates the death of a House committee subpoena on January 6, while saying the panel investigating the US Capitol siege knew he ‘did nothing wrong’ .

Trump speculated in a Truth Social article on Wednesday that his unsubstantiated claim that the FBI was responsible for “rigging” the 2020 election against him may have played a role in the subpoena being withdrawn. He also suggested that the committee expected to “lose in court” if it continued to pursue the subpoena.

“Just received notice that the Political Thugs Screening Committee has withdrawn my subpoena regarding the Jan. 6 protest against the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote.

“They probably did it because they knew I had done nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in court,” he continued. “Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in rigging the election played into their decision. Either way, the subpoena is DEAD!”

The House January 6 Committee is pictured during its final public hearing in Washington, DC on December 19, 2022. The insert features former President Donald Trump at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa on November 3 2022. Trump claimed victory on Wednesday after the committee, which wraps up its work this week, withdrew its subpoena for him to testify and provide documents related to the U.S. Capitol siege. Andrew Harnik; Stephen Maturity/Getty Images

In fact, the subpoena was withdrawn because the committee is about to be disbanded. Lawmakers have already held their final meeting and released the final report of their Jan. 6 inquiry.

“As you may be aware, the select committee has concluded its hearings, issued its final report, and will be coming to a close very soon,” committee chair Bennie Thompson wrote in a letter to the law firm on Wednesday. Trump’s attorney, Harmeet Dhillon.

“Given the impending completion of our investigation, the select committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Thompson continued.

In a tweet, Dhillon also touted the withdrawal of the subpoena as a significant “victory”, saying “the committee has waved the white flag.” Dhillon said the committee had “wasted millions on a purely political witch hunt”.

The subpoena, which included 19 demands, including one that Trump testify before the committee, was issued in October. Trump lawyer Alina Habba initially said the former president would “comply” because he had “nothing to hide.”

Trump then sued to block the subpoena and refused to testify, eventually running out of time. Had the committee wanted to pursue the subpoena beyond this week, it likely would have been barred from doing so because Republicans are expected to take control of the House next week.

Although Trump on Wednesday suggested the withdrawal of the subpoena was proof the committee was convinced of his innocence, the panel’s 845-page final report actually said he was the ‘central cause’ of the insurgency. of the Capitol and responsible for a “multi-part conspiracy”. to overturn the 2020 election result.

Additionally, the committee referred Trump to the Justice Department for potential prosecution on four different criminal charges. The most serious charge, inciting or aiding an insurrection, could bar the former president from holding federal office again.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s office and the House Jan. 6 Committee for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-touts-jan-6-subpoena-death-suggests-committee-was-going-lose-1770048 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos