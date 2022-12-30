



More than 1,800 police officers recruited under Boris Johnson’s manifesto promise to increase their numbers have reportedly already quit. Johnson had promised to add 20,000 police to forces in England and Wales by March 2023 to try to reverse austerity cuts introduced by his Tory predecessors. Only three months before the deadline, more than 15,000 agents have been recruited, according to the government. However, following a freedom of information request, the newspaper i found that at least 1,837 of the officers who joined the program had already quit. The newspaper suggested the figure could be much higher, as 19 of 43 forces in England and Wales, including the largest force, the Metropolitan Police did not provide data. The forces with the highest number of recruits who quit include Greater Manchester Police (206), West Midlands Police (173), Thames Valley Police (160), Surrey Police (129) and Police of Hampshire (124). In publicly available data, the Met lost at least 2,123 officers to voluntary resignations between 2019 and 2022. However, this figure includes all officers, not just those recruited under the police reinforcement program Johnsons (PUP). Sarah Charman, a professor of criminology at the University of Portsmouth, is leading a research project into what’s behind the high numbers of police quits. She interviewed 62 people who have resigned since 2021. Of these, 11 were officers with two years of service or less and one lasted only six months in the post. Charman told the newspaper that several of the new recruits mentioned the pressure of college work alongside training and a full-time job. Some thought it was rushed, some mentioned the attitude of the guardians, she said. Those who got out pretty quickly said it wasn’t the job they thought it would be. They found it too difficult to try to study and do the work at the same time. A police training supervisor previously told The Times that he sees students who can’t pass a physical fitness test, become anxious about speaking in public, and literally run away from physical violence. The PUP policy has cost $3.6 billion since 2019, according to the National Audit Office, and is expected to cost $18.5 billion over the next 10 years. A Home Office spokesperson said: Policing is a career like no other and now more than ever we need dedicated and talented officers to keep communities safe and reduce crime. The overwhelming majority of new recruits recently surveyed report positive job satisfaction and want to remain officers for the rest of their working lives. The police reinforcement program is on track, with 15,343 additional officers already recruited, ensuring that the police have the support and training they need to fight crime.

