Imran Khan says he doesn’t see elections in ‘near future’





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has expressed fear over talks on setting up a technocratic government in the country; I don’t see new elections in the near future.

It is necessary for those sitting behind the government to agree to new elections, he told a delegation of newly elected members of the Lahore Press Club on Wednesday.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry expressed a similar fear in his tweet, saying that the PTI would not accept the decision to form a technocratic government in the country.

The party will resist it. He said the idea of ​​replacing the government with a technocratic structure was foolish, adding that the political crisis was more serious than the economic turmoil. Such schemes were devised against the interests of the country just to prevent Imran Khan from regaining power, he added. Meanwhile, the former prime minister told the delegation that if political engineering is involved in the upcoming general election, the results will not be good for the country.

He cited the example of East Pakistan, saying that the mandate of the largest party was not recognized there. He denied any contact with the establishment and castigated the Pakistan Democratic Movement for becoming a parlor party.

IK calls a meeting of party deputies today

He reiterated that the interests of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were overseas; when the interests of both families are not in Pakistan, how can we sign an economy charter with them. He lambasted the leaders for clearing corruption cases worth Rs 1.1 trillion by amending the NAB law.

He has kept former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired) on his radar alleging he has done a great injustice to this country. He held Bajwa responsible for bringing the country closer to default. Our government had a good working relationship with General Bajwa, but in his eyes corrupting politicians made no sense, he added.

He also spoke to reporters about the worrying state of Pakistan’s economy; the country faced the prospect of default. Currently, the default risk rate is over 90%. He pointed out that the country was subject to mob rule and the law of the jungle; the country’s problems cannot be solved without establishing the rule of law.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the PTI Chairman has instructed former Punjab Chief Minister and PTI Parliamentary Leader Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure the attendance of all 178 PTI members of the provincial assembly for a joint session of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) parliamentary parties. He had already ordered the leader of the PML-Q, Moonis Elahi, to ensure the availability of his 10 MPA parties.

The meeting of the joint parliamentary parties was to be held on January 2 and will set a strategy for the Punjab Chief Ministers’ vote of confidence and a date for the Assembly session.

In this regard, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Sibtain Khan, told the media outside the residence of the PTI Speakers that the PTI and the PML-Q will finalize a strategy on the vote of confidence and the motion of no confidence during the parliamentary party meeting scheduled for January. No date has been decided for the vote of confidence and the motion of no confidence, he said, adding that the court did not bind the chief minister of Punjab to any specific date for the vote of confidence.

