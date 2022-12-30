Trump Jr. details efforts to sway his father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition





Donald Trump Jr. detailed his efforts to convince his father to take a stronger stance against the Capitol riot in his testimony to the House panel on Jan. 6, a transcript of which was released Thursday.

Trump Jr.’s deposition in May was among nearly 20 quasi-transcripts released of the committee’s sprawling investigation into events on and around the attack on the Capitol.

Trump Jr. discussed his efforts to convince then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to get his father to say something that could calm the mob that attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, forcing the evacuation of lawmakers ready to certify the results. of the 2020 election.

“He has to condemn this shit. As quickly as possible. Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Trump Jr. wrote in a text to Meadows on the afternoon of Jan. 6. The text has already been reported. Former President Trump previously urged people in a tweet to respect Capitol Police, who were swarmed by a crowd seeking to enter the Capitol to stop the Electoral College vote count.

Trump Jr. told the panel he saw little chance that former Vice President Mike Pence would not certify the election results, despite the elder Trump’s urgings not to do so.

The transcript includes a number of examples of Trump Jr. saying he doesn’t recall or recall certain questions or statements, such as why he thought the Capitol Police tweet sent by his father n wasn’t enough.

He said he was trying to reach Meadows and not his dad by phone because his dad didn’t text and because he didn’t want to have a conversation with his dad that others could overhear. Trump Jr. said he was at the airport leaving Washington, DC, for New York when he first texted Meadows.

Trump Jr. also texted Meadows that he needed to “get on the mattresses” to get his father to condemn the violence. Asked about the remark, Trump Jr. said it was a reference to the “godfather” and meant Meadows had to “do everything possible” to convince Trump to issue a different statement.

He also said he texted Meadows for his father to deliver an address to the Oval Office, arguing it would have matched the “gravity” of the situation more than a series of tweets.

Trump eventually circulated a White House video in which he repeated his baseless claims that the election was stolen and claimed that people had “taken away” a victory from him and his supporters, although he called on people to go home because “we have had peace.”

“I’m not saying it didn’t feel like leadership,” Trump Jr. told his father’s leadership panel. “I think he has to go further, you know.

“I wasn’t at the White House to help with that, I wasn’t there, so I don’t know what happened. But I thought we just needed to be more forward and go there at that time.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump Jr. says he’s not sure if the Jan. 6 conversation between Trump and Pence was particularly heated, as had been described by other panel members.

“I think, you know, father default plus is probably heated,” he said in the interview.

