In the Hanif Abbasi case, Imran Khan was taken to the NRO by General (Rt) Bajwa, Javed Chaudhry has revealed. | Pro IQRA News

Senior Reporter Javed Chaudhry revealed in his latest column that General (Rtd) Bajwa took Imran Khan to the NRO in the Hanif Abbasi case.

Javed Chaudhry said that in November 2016, Muslim League (N) leader Hanif Abbasi filed two petitions against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen in the Supreme Court, where his position was that Imran Khan was the chairman of Offshore Company and Bani Gala. hid Wale Ghar’s money trail due to which he was not honest and trustworthy under Sections 62 and 63. His attitude towards Jahangir Tareen was that he was hiding eighteen thousand acres of land and , meanwhile, he also parallel traded in the stock market. These two people should therefore be disqualified.

Imran Khan changed his position three times in this matter but when he saw no way out he went to General (Rtd) Bajwa with Jahangir Tareen and asked for his help in this matter. General (Retired) Bajwa then asked Major General Faiz Hameed to help Imran Khan in this matter.

Javed Chaudhry wrote that Faiz Hameed sent a prominent lawyer in the country as his emissary to the then Chief Justice Saqib Nisar who conveyed Faiz Hameed’s message to Saqib Nisar. After that, Faiz Hameed and Saqib Nisar also had a meeting where a detailed discussion took place in this regard. Imran Khan got NRAO through the efforts of Bajwa Sahib and Faiz Hameed and was declared Sadiq and Amin.

Recall that a few days ago the leader of the Muslim League (N) Malik Ahmed Khan had revealed that General (R) Bajwa had entrusted Imran Khan with the NRA in the Bani Gala Wale affair. Senior journalist Ansar Abbasi also confirmed from sources close to Bajwa and wrote that Bajwa asked the head of an agency to send an NRA to Imran Khan in this matter. Now, Javed Chaudhry has also confirmed this while discussing this topic.

