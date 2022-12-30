Politics
Book Review The Triumph of the Absurd
St Pancreas Defendat Me: The Letters of Boris
by Michael Rosen
Seven Arches, 8.88
The media usually mark the holiday season with reflections on the events of the passing years, along with suggested notes for highlights.
This book offers an original, idiosyncratic and seriously entertaining take on the genre.
Between 2018 and August 2022, Michael Rosen produced a series of tweets, written as if they were electronic messages between Boris Johnson and his colleagues.
The St Pancreas Defendat Me: The Boris Letters collects these offerings, along with their ridiculous Latin signatures and a number of accompanying cartoons.
The result is a triumph of the absurd, not that the reality was remotely funny, because people experienced it too horribly, in practice.
You made me laugh when I wanted to cry, as one of Michael Rosens readers said.
The posts start in May 2018 when Boris Johnson was Foreign Secretary in Theresa Mays’ government, quickly transitioning into his tenure as Prime Minister from July 2019.
There are messages from Jacob Loose-Cog and Jacob Keep-Out (suggesting a wall around the British Isles which the EU would be asked to pay for) as well as a message from Boris Johnson to the Queen, asking for her support for the prorogation of Parliament.
This column also includes exchanges with his subsequently sacked special adviser Dominic Cummings and with Gavin Williamson, unfortunate minister for education during the pandemic.
You do NOT need to know Latin to appreciate the absurdity of the Latin signatures that conclude each post, as well as a series of misquotes from the classic, but the more you know, the more ridiculous they become.
The second section, Part II (note the use of Roman numerals for sections and page numbers) covers 2020, the year Brexit was achieved and the year of the pandemic.
As Rosen explains, this section is shorter. This is because he himself was in intensive care in a hospital suffering from Covid-19 during this period.
The following sections are more comprehensive, with Part III covering 2021 and Part IV covering 2022 until Johnson’s departure from 10 Downing Street.
Between the messages there are short explanatory passages, setting the context of the events that are described. I found them very useful; it is surprising how quickly it is possible to forget certain details of these appalling sagas.
There are also occasional contributions from Michael Rosen himself. For example:
November 15, 2019
Dear Boris,
The word communism with a small c implies that the ownership and control of the means of production is in the hands of the working class. The State which manages a service is only the State which manages a service, for example the police.
Hope this helps,
Michael Rosen
November 15, 2019
Dear Boris,
Further to my previous correspondence with you regarding communism: can you clarify whether you think the BBC is as communist in structure and ownership as Labor’s broadband proposals, more communist or less communist?
Michael Rosen
November 16, 2019
Dear Boris,
You keep showing up in schools and hospitals. You seem to make sure they’re not private. Isn’t it your theory that the schools and the health service are a little communist?
Michael Rosen
I read St Pancreas Defendat Me more or less cover to cover, without really putting it down. It worked well in terms of following the narrative from one absurdity to the next. But it would be just as nice to read it in small chunks, I would have thought.
My only regret about this book is that I found it after Christmas. It would have made such a great gift for family and friends.
