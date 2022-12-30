Politics
Jokowi inaugurates Banyan Sila dam in NTB, hopes for increased agricultural production
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo officiated Banyan Sila Dam at Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Thursday (29/12/2022).
Jokowi hopes the dam with a flood zone of 126 hectares can increase agricultural productivity in the region by two to three times.
“We hope that in Sumbawa Regency, especially those who could harvest once, farmers can harvest two or three times later. Our hope is that agricultural productivity in West Nusa Tenggara province can increase significantly,” said Jokowi, quoted by the Presidential Secretariat of YouTube.
Indeed, the dam, which can irrigate 3,500 rice fields, was built with a budget of 1.7 trillion rupees.
“So there is returnto the community, to the province and also to the country, especially for our water security and food security,” Jokowi said.
He added that the Banyan Sila dam was the 35th dam the government had inaugurated since 2014.
Jokowi said that apart from Banyan Sila dam, there are 5 other dams that are working or under construction.
“What we have inaugurated is three, this is the fourth. There are two more that we will complete next year God willing,” Jokowi said.
|
