Tributes pour in as Prime Minister Heeraben Modi’s mother dies: void impossible to fill | Latest India News





Tributes started pouring in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his mother’s death via social media. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi and his entire family. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in life that it is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of mourning. Oh Shanti! Singh said in a tweet in Hindi. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad passing of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi. “There is nothing so priceless and indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother and child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti.” Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his sorrow over the death of Heeraba Modi saying that Prime Minister Modi’s mother is the epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values. “ I pray that God rest his soul in peace. Om shanti. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati said, “Extremely saddened by the news of the death of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My most sincere condolences to all his family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss.” Heeraben Modi died early Friday morning at the age of 99 days after hospitalization. Informing of his demise, Prime Minister Modi posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life of values.” He recalled visiting his mother on her 100th birthday this year. “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that to work smart, live pure, that is, work smart and live pure “, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/prime-minister-narendra-modi-s-mother-passes-away-at-99-101672361075988.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos