Philippines Marcos to raise South China Sea dispute during state visit to Beijing Radio Free Asia
Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will raise the South China Sea dispute and assert Manila’s sovereignty over its territorial waters when he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping next week during his first presidential visit to Beijing, it was announced on Thursday. officials.
Marcos begins a state visit from Jan. 3-5 weeks after Manila accused Chinese boats of swarming South China Sea waters in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.
He will discuss issues affecting bilateral relations, including the issue [of the] WPS, said Neil Imperial, the Philippine Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs for Asian and Pacific Affairs. WPS refers to the Western Philippine Sea, Manila’s name for the territories and waters it claims in the South China Sea.
The president wants a peaceful and stable situation in the FPS and will continue to uphold our country’s sovereignty and sovereign rights when meeting with Chinese leaders, Imperial told reporters in an online press briefing.
The Foreign Office, however, will not guess what the president will say to [his] counterpart, he said.
In addition, the foreign ministries of the two governments are set to sign an agreement establishing direct communication to avoid miscalculations and miscommunications in the disputed maritime region, Imperial said. Details of the proposed pact were not immediately available.
The Philippines’ Foreign Ministry said earlier it had sent 193 diplomatic protests to China this year alone, including 65 since Marcos took over as president in June.
China claims nearly all of the South China Sea for historical reasons, including waters within the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. Beijing also claims historic rights to areas of the waterway that also overlap with Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone.
The president said that maritime issues do not define our entire bilateral relationship with China, but nevertheless, he recognizes the importance of this issue for our interest and that of the Filipino people, Imperial said.
During part of the bilateral meeting, at least, the two leaders are likely to discuss energy cooperation, particularly in oil and gas.
The Foreign Ministry also said it expected significant Chinese investment during the trip, particularly in agriculture, renewable energy and nickel processing. China supplies around 70% of the nickel ore and concentrates in Manila.
Presidents Marcos and Xi have already met once, in Bangkok, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in November.
With both leaders re-appointed in recent elections, the state visit is expected to set the tone for bilateral relations between the two countries over the next five to six years, Imperial said.
In September, Marcos met with President Joe Biden in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.
During their meeting, Biden reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines.
Concerns about COVID-19
Meanwhile, the Marcoss Appointments Office said the trip for Philippine presidents has been shortened to three days from the originally planned four days due to concerns about the rise of a newer COVID-19 variant and more virulent. The Chinese government has assured the Philippine side that all security protocols and restrictions will be followed, Philippine officials said.
Members of the official delegation who fall ill during the trip will be quarantined and isolated until they recover and are fit to return home. Marcos and some of his staff had been infected earlier this year, with the president due to be isolated soon after taking office.
The government had to scrap Marcos’ planned meetings with the large Filipino expatriate community in Beijing, while those traveling with the president are expected to quarantine upon arrival at a special facility.
Earlier on Thursday, Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country saw no need to close its borders or impose stricter restrictions on Chinese travelers despite the spread of the new variant of COVID-19. in China.
We can’t just have closures, then open it, then close it again, she said, adding that she believed the health protocols already in place were sufficient.
We are moving forward.
Jeoffrey Maitem from Davao City in the southern Philippines contributed to this report.
