PM Modi’s mother Heeraben, 99, dies days after hospitalization

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mother, Heeraben, died early Friday at the age of 99. Prime Minister Modis’ mother was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening after her health deteriorated. Sources said Prime Minister Modi would leave for Gujarat soon.

Tweeting a photo of his mother, Prime Minister Modi said: A glorious century rests at the feet of God in Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and of a life attached to values. “

A statement from UN Mehta Heart Hospital said Heeraben died at 3:40 a.m. Friday while undergoing treatment.

Saddened by the death of Hira Ba, mother of the Prime Minister. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of mourning. Om Shanti!” tweeted Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “The struggles Hira Ba faces in raising her family are a model for all. His life as a sacrificial ascetic will remain forever in our memory. The whole country stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of mourning. The prayers of millions are with you. Om Shanthi.”

On Friday morning, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, comedian Kapil Sharma and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, among others, offered their condolences on Heeraben’s death.

In Heera Ben, not just PM @Narendra Modi ji but an entire nation has lost a mother. She represented a set of values ​​that we see glimpsed in PM Modi – humility, sacrifice and unwavering commitment. I pray that the soul of the deceased may find a place in the heavenly abode of Prabhu Ram pic.twitter.com/wZPBZiml8K Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 30, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal were among several leaders who visited the hospital on Tuesday, the day the prime minister’s mother Modis was admitted. The Prime Minister also landed in Ahmedabad from Delhi in the afternoon and spent over an hour with his mother. He also spoke to doctors at the hospital.

Sources told News18 that the prime minister is leaving for Ahmedabad. The departure of the Vande Bharat train and the start of other development works in Kolkata will proceed as planned. PM Modi can join via video conference,” the sources added.

Heeraben lived in the village of Raysan near the city of Gandhinagar with PM Modis’ younger brother, Pankaj Modi. The Prime Minister visited Raysan regularly and spent time with her during most of his visits to Gujarat.

Over the years, Prime Minister Modi has shared the special bond he has with his mother along with several heartwarming photos of him seeking birthday blessings from her.

