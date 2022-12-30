January 6 committee releases more transcripts, including interviews with Donald Trump Jr.





The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released more transcripts of conversations with people in Donald Trump’s orbit on Thursday, including those with his son. eldest, former White House aides and the former president’s personal attorneys.

Among the 19 new transcripts posted on the Committees website were conversations with Donald Trump, Jr., his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump’s personal attorney Christina Bobb, and his former adviser Stephen Miller.

The panel has now released more than 100 witness interviews, but that’s only a small fraction of the more than 1,000 people the committee has interviewed during its 17-month investigation into Donald Trump’s possible role in last year’s insurgency and its efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Additionally, the transcripts complement the committee’s 845-page final report released earlier this month, just after the criminal charges against Donald Trump were dismissed. at the Ministry of Justice.

In a notable excerpt from the committee’s interview with Donald Trump Jr., he went into more detail in a text he sent to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asking him to press on his father to speak out about the ongoing violence in the Capitol. Donald Trump Jr. confirmed that he had sent these texts, but added that it did not sound like me. …I guess I cut and pasted it somewhere.

When asked why he hadn’t contacted Donald Trump directly, he said his dad doesn’t text.

In another transcript, Bobb recounted a conversation between Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) in which the latter made troubling comments about evidence of voter fraud.

Just give me five dead voters; give me, you know, an example of illegal voting. Just give me a very small snapshot that I can take and defend, Bobb Graham recalled saying in a meeting four days before the Capitol riot.

The transcript of interviews with former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham gives more insight into Donald Trump’s thoughts on January 6. According to her, several people heard Donald Trump say while watching the chaos unfold on the news that the rioters looked very trashy, but he liked the fight they were putting up.

Transcripts of the Committees interview with Guilfoyle, the ex-Fox News host engaged to Donald Trump Jr., revealed she did not understand the ramifications or significance of the electoral vote count inside the Capitol during the riot. She also made a racist remark when asked by the committee if she knew Ali Akbar, another name for Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander.

Isn’t that what the terrorists are screaming? she asked, referring to his name. When the investigators corrected her, she replied: No, I think so, before I say, I don’t know anyone by the name of Allah Akbar.

You can access all of the transcripts released Thursday here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jan-6-committee-transcripts_n_63ae18d7e4b0b2e1505f2b92 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos