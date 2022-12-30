Syrian and Turkish defense ministers meet in Moscow The Irish Times





Syrian and Turkish defense ministers attended an unannounced meeting in Moscow on Wednesday aimed at restoring relations that were severed 11 years ago after Turkey intervened in Syria’s civil and proxy wars. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu brought together his Turkish and Syrian counterparts, Hulusi Akar and Ali Mahmoud Abbas, to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the problem of [Syrian] refugees and joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The parties pledged to continue the trilateral dialogue to stabilize the situation in Syria and in the region. The next step could be a meeting of foreign ministers. Turkish and Syrian intelligence chiefs Hakan Fidan and Ali Mamlouk, who maintained contact, also attended the meeting. The Moscow dialogue, described as positive by all parties, appears to have suspended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threat to launch a major military offensive against US-backed Syrian-Kurdish forces which occupy about 25% of north- east of Syria. While Mr Erdogan claims the Syrian Kurds are allied with insurgent Kurds in Turkey, Washington has warned Ankara that a Turkish attack would undermine joint US-Kurdish operations against Islamic State (also known as the Islamic State) fighters. Isis) operating in eastern Syria. Restoring ties between Ankara and Damascus could benefit both countries. Syria could gain wider regional acceptance. It was isolated until the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait resumed diplomatic relations in 2018. Turkey could be assured that a significant number of the 3.5 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey would be able to return home safely. Mr. Erdogan is eager to repatriate the Syrians, who have become very unpopular in Turkey. Earlier this month, Erdogan said he had asked Syria’s ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, to start talks that would culminate in a summit with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Mr Assad, however, refused to meet Mr Erdogan as long as Turkish forces occupy Syrian soil and argued that a well-publicized meeting would give the Turkish leader a boost in the June presidential election. Mr Assad resisted pressure from Moscow to end the expulsion, despite critical Russian support during the war. After the Arab Spring protests broke out in Syria in March 2011, Erdogan formed the Free Syrian Army by recruiting dissident Syrian army personnel. He also created the expatriate Muslim Brotherhood-dominated Syrian National Council with the aim of overthrowing Mr. Assad. While Syrian troops backed by Russian air power and Iranian ground forces have retaken 70% of Syrian territory, Turkey continues to support opponents of Mr. Assad. Turkey deploys surrogate Syrian militias that occupy 1,000 towns and villages in northern Syria and collaborates with al-Qaeda branch Hayat Tahrir al-Sham which controls Syria’s northwest Idlib province .

