Toxic friendship. This is how Xi Jinping plays Putin





Before the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are due to meet. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov quoted the Interfax news agency as saying: “Indeed, such a meeting is in preparation.” However, nothing is known yet about its format, whether it will be a telephone conversation or a face-to-face meeting.

Just three weeks before the Russian attack on Ukraine, Putin and Xi announced their “boundless friendship” to the world. After the Kremlin aggression, China never participated in the Western sanctions imposed on Russia.





Pool Sputnik Government/Associated Press/East News / East News Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, February 4, 2022

However, in bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden, Xi Jinping will contribute to international condemnation of Russia’s nuclear grave. Will he do it just to appease the West? Or maybe this is the first sign that cracks have appeared in the Sino-Russian friendship? A friendship united by a common enemy China has long been seen as a tacit supporter of Russia’s war of aggression, even though Beijing has always officially advocated a diplomatic solution to the conflict. This year, relations between China and Russia have taken on a new dynamic. This is also due to the fact that Russia is economically isolated due to Western sanctions. Beijing is filling this void and using the war to obtain cheap energy and food from Russia. Just a day after the Kremlin invaded Ukraine, China announced the lifting of all restrictions on Russian wheat imports. It has also entered into a contract with Moscow for the supply of gas from Russia to China via a brand new gas pipeline for 30 years. The rest of the article is below the video. As a result of such a policy, China is now the biggest buyer of discounted Russian oil and gas. They also receive a large amount of weapons from Russia, as well as agricultural products, which they lack due to the trade war with the United States. Russia, on the other hand, benefits from Chinese investment in infrastructure, such as ports and railways, and imports of Chinese electronics. Too many of these transactions are paid not in dollars, but in Russian rubles and Chinese yuan. This protects both countries from future sanctions and expands the circulation of their currencies. Moreover, it shows that the friendship between Russia and China is strengthened by the common enemy of the United States. Sympathetic but not unconditional Both Xi and Putin view the United States as a threat to their interests and territorial claims and want to limit Washington’s influence. According to the Chinese account, in one of the phone conversations, Xi and Putin said they were ready to “lead the international order in a more just and reasonable direction.” However, Sino-Russian friendship is not as limitless as it seems. According to US officials, Putin asked his friend Beijing for military aid in March, but received a negative response. She will also not receive direct economic aid. While some Chinese officials publicly back Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin has yet to win Xi’s endorsement. This may be because after entering the government’s third term, the Chinese leader is trying to rebuild international ties and put China in a better light. “Questions and Concerns” by Xi Jinping Global partnerships, such as with Germany, a long-term economic partner, are important to him, also because China’s domestic economy has been weakened by the prolonged zero covid policy. China also needs continued access to advanced Western technology to achieve its stated goal of overtaking the United States economically.





Sergei Bobylev/Associated Press/East News / East News Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan, September 16, 2022.

One-on-one, Xi and Putin last met in September on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. There, Xi will express “questions and concerns” about Ukraine, which Putin himself will publicly admit. Last week, Xi received Putin’s predecessor, Dmitry Medvedev, in Beijing. According to the official Xinhua News Agency, in an interview with him, Xi said China hopes all sides in the Ukraine crisis will exercise restraint and resolve security issues through political means. Despite this, the war in Ukraine did not stop even on Christmas Day. Xi distances himself from Putin At the start of the war, Beijing adopted the Kremlin’s rhetoric and spoke of a “special military operation”. But due to Russia’s lack of success, and especially its moment nuclear strike graveChina is increasingly distancing itself from Putin. Xi knows that a nuclear strike would have disastrous consequences for the whole world, but also for China itself, if only because Russia, and therefore Beijing’s immediate neighbors in Central Asia, would also be interested in nuclear armament. This, in turn, could shift the balance in the region unfavorable to China. Although Putin only announced last Sunday that he was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war, the Kremlin has so far not sought contact with the West. The Russian President’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, denied that a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron was planned in the coming days. There will also be no New Year’s wishes for US President Joe Biden. Xi Jinping is therefore one of the few heads of state who still maintains friendly relations with Putin and can therefore exert influence on Russia.

