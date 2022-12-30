Reviews | Mike Pence can sink Donald Trump for good and redeem the GOP





Comment this story

Comment

Mike Pence is an exceptionally decent and principled public servant. In a Hollywood movie, grateful Americans would lift up the former vice president in the White House for his courageous rejection of President Donald Trump’s pleas to ignore the Constitution on January 6, 2021.

In reality, however, Pence faces a bleak political future. In fact, it seems like the only way he can save his career is to do what he fears most: fight Trump directly.

Polls for the 2024 Republican presidential fight consistently show Pence a poor third behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Pence standing with Republicans is just as bad in hypothetical matchups that don’t include Trump. He trailed DeSantis, for example, by 43 percentage points in an Echelon Insights survey in October. Pence even finished third in a recent poll of Republicans in his home state of Indiana.

It’s easy to see the Pences’ problem. His favor ratings among Republicans were about the same as Trump’s until Jan. 6, but they fell sharply and trended lower throughout 2021 as Trump repeated his campaign lies. Pence’s favor has since recovered somewhat, but remains 20 points behind Trumps among Republicans.

FollowHenry Olsen’s reviewFollow

Pence therefore faces an almost impossible task if he wants to become president. He must first convince DeSantis supporters that he is a better choice. That will be hard to do: GOP voters today want a fighter, a profile the pugnacious DeSantis excelled at projecting. Pence, on the other hand, exudes a calm and gentle demeanor. It was the sweet spot for the pre-Trump GOP, which preferred sober leaders such as Bob Dole and Mitt Romney to firebrands. But those days are over and Pence can’t change his character to fit the times.

Even if he somehow managed to outplay DeSantis, Pence would then have to defeat his former boss, Trump, in a one-on-one matchup. He can’t do that on the issues, given the lack of political differences between the two. (In fact, Pence often refers to his tenure as vice president as serving in the Trump-Pence administration.) Instead, Pence should persuade MAGA Republicans to move on to him by attacking Trump for his character and his behavior after 2020. This frontal assault is something Pence has long tried to avoid.

Pence would have faced those challenges even if he hadn’t challenged Trump on Jan. 6. A November 2020 poll asking Republican voters who they might consider in a 2024 GOP race showed Pence second to Trump but only a few points ahead of Texas Senator Ted Cruz. That same poll found that GOP No. 1 voters fear the next leader won’t fight like Trump. A Trumpless campaign was always going to be difficult for the measured and buttoned-up Pence.

Pence’s 2024 chances therefore hinge on him, fusing his character with the unique thing he can bring to the race: his presence in the White House during and after the 2020 election. Few can detail what Trump knew then, or should have known, and when he knew. Pence is one of them. He can authoritatively describe the reckless disregard Trump showed for his cronies and American democracy as he pursued his plan. And he can do what others should have tried to do for the past two years: convince Republicans that their former leader is a lying charlatan.

Pence will certainly not relish this task. The odds are strongly against success. Trump’s brazenness works to his advantage in most political bashing contests; The decency of the pennies weighs against him. If Pence concludes that the path to the White House is through Trump’s persona, hell probably avoids confrontation and fades away.

But Pence should wonder if he was put in this predicament for a reason. His disciplined and gentle style is the best way to present an unpleasant truth to a reluctant listener. Love, not anger, is the only way to move people from a path of sin to a path of redemption. Pence therefore has the precise combination of knowledge and character needed to ultimately sink Trump and redeem the GOP in the eyes of independents.

Pence is a deeply religious man, so he means it when he says he prayerfully looks forward to a 2024 race. It’s not his fault he was given a poisoned chalice to drink from, but he needs to know that only he can drink from this cup. He also knows that there is no greater love than this, that a man lays down his life for his friends. If Pence finds the courage to face his political destiny, he would put country and party before him and may even find that a new political life awaits him.

Popular Opinion Articles

See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/12/29/mike-pence-trump-republican-primary-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos