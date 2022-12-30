Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the remains of his late mother





Death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraba Modi, died Friday at the age of 100. She was recently hospitalized in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and was reportedly previously recovering. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote a moving message in remembrance of his mother: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life of values.” A bulletin from the UN Mehta Heart and Research Institute, where she was admitted on Wednesday, informed that Hiraben has died. Prime Minister Modi had arrived in Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and traveled to the hospital to meet his mother. He had been in the hospital for more than an hour and also spoke to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded stand-alone medical facility. Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived in the village of Raysan near the city of Gandhinagar with Prime Minister Modi’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi. The Prime Minister visited Raysan regularly and spent time with his mother during most of his visits to Gujarat. “Prime Minister Modi left for Ahmedabad dropping Vande Bharat train at Howrah, Kolkata and other railway development works and under Namami Ganga and Ganga National Council meeting will be held as scheduled. Minister Modi can join via video conference,” ANI news agency reported sources as saying. On Thursday, the hospital released a statement advising that “Smt Hiraba Modi’s condition is recovering”. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi’s elder brother, Somabhai Modi, said their mother’s condition was gradually improving. His condition is gradually improving. She is much better today, she moved her arms and legs, Somabhai Modi told PTI news agency. Several prominent leaders such as Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have expressed grief over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mother.

