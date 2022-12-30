



Medical staff tend to patients in the intensive care unit of the emergency department of Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing (Reuters) Nail 9,000 people die every day in China Due to COVID-19[feminine]according to a report released Thursday by British health data firm Airfinity, a figure that nearly doubles its estimate from a week ago, as infections spread in the world’s most populous country. Infections began spreading across China in November and accelerated this month after Beijing rolled back its COVID-zero policies, which included regular PCR testing of its population and the release of data on asymptomatic cases. . The ace cumulative deaths in China since the 1st December have probably reached 100,000with a total of 18.6 million infections, according to a statement from Airfinity. He says he is using models based on data from Chinese provinces before the recent changes in case reporting were implemented. Airfinity expects COVID infections in China to reach peak first peak on January 13, with 3.7 million cases per day. Beijing patient line (via Reuters) The figure contrasts with the several thousand daily cases reported by health authorities, after a nationwide network of PCR testing centers was largely dismantled as authorities shifted from preventing infections to treating infections. Airfinity expects the January 23 is reached a maximum of 25,000 deaths per dayWith a total cumulative of 584,000 deaths since December. Since Dec. 7, when China made a drastic policy reversal, authorities have reported 10 COVID deaths. Health authorities recently said they define a COVID death as someone who dies of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19, excluding deaths from other illnesses and conditions, even if the deceased tested positive for the virus. As of December 28, China’s official COVID death toll stands at 5,246 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. (via Reuters) Airfinity predicts 1.7 million deaths in China by end of Aprilaccording to his statement. According to its website, in 2020 it built the world’s first dedicated COVID-19 health intelligence and analytics platform. China’s chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said on Thursday that a team from the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to assess deaths differently. The team will measure the difference between the number of deaths in the current wave of infections and the number of deaths expected if the outbreak had never happened, Wu told reporters at a press briefing. By calculating the so-called excess mortality, China will be able to calculate what might have been underestimated, Wu said. (With information from Reuters) Continue reading: Global concern over China’s COVID surge: More countries are imposing entry controls

