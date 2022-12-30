Trump NFTs Crater with daily sales down 98% from peak





In short, Donald Trump’s NFTs have lost much of their momentum, with sales volume and floor price down sharply from the respective highs. Wednesday’s sales volume was 98% lower than the peak day less than two weeks ago.

Former US President Donald Trump’s Official NFT Trading Cards were the talk of the crypto industry, not to mention Twitter and even late night TV when they launched a few weeks ago, but the hype has since died down considerably.

Secondary market sales of Trump digital trading cards, which are minted on the Ethereum scaling network Polygon, totaled just over $59,300 in total on Wednesday, according to data from CryptoSlam. This is a 98% drop from peak sales of over $3.5 million on December 17 and continues the steady decline in momentum and value of NFTs.

Trump’s collection is not dead, however. As of this writing, the former president’s NFTs are the 69th best-selling project in the past 24 hours, according to CryptoSlam, with just over $44,000 in sales during that time. In contrast, the top project, Bored Ape Yacht Club, achieved over $2 million in sales in the past day.

The secondary market premium on Trump NFTs is also rapidly fading. NFTs originally sold for $99 each during the main sale, and amid the hype around the project in the days after the initial mint, even an NFT with common artwork and traits was ordering a multiple. important. The floor price, or price of the cheapest listed Trump NFT on a market, peaked at 0.84 ETH (about $990) on December 17.

Now, however, the floor price on the upper OpenSea market is only 0.15 ETH, or around $180. Some of the NFTs have sold for as low as $131 each in the market today.

Trumps NFTs launched on December 15, with 44,000 of the Polygon NFTs offered to the public depicting the disgraced ex-president as a cowboy, astronaut, and more. Another 1,000 NFTs were kept by project creators. Each $99 collectible served as a contest entry to win prizes and perks, such as dinner or a meeting with Trump.

NFTs have been widely derided as a cash grab, and even criticized by some of Trump’s own supporters. Some of the artwork was apparently stolen from images of clothing online, and the Trumps team allegedly kept a disproportionate amount of the collection’s rare NFTs. Some early buyers have also complained about technical issues.

Still, the buzz fueled secondary market demand for a few days thereafter as some degen NFT traders saw an opportunity to profit from the reversal in controversial assets. But the hype was short-lived, with prices and trading volume crashing just days after launch. And as the sales data shows, the market isn’t getting more hungry for Trumps digital cards.

Trump, who was previously opposed to cryptocurrencies, said in a recent interview that the NFT artwork was kind of cute and he didn’t consider it an investment.

Trump’s initial NFT sale raised over $4 million and sold out within 24 hours. In total, the project has generated approximately $9.8 million to date in secondary transaction volume, with the Trumps team taking a 10% cut in sales made through marketplaces that honor creator royalties.

