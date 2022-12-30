Three things Rishi Sunak MUST do to ensure he keeps his job in 2023, according to top polling expert

If he wasn’t sober, Rishi Sunak might be tempted to pour himself a stiff drink when he sits down to make his New Year’s resolutions.

Amid strikes, inflation, chaos in the English Channel and the cost of living crisis, the Prime Minister and the Conservative Party end 2022 bruised and battered.

In the polls, they average just 25% and are headed for election annihilation.

Labor is now the most trusted party on the economy, NHS and immigration, the top three voter issues.

As I warned Tory MPs this week, in all my years as an academic and pollster, I have simply never seen the country as tired, exasperated and disillusioned as it is today.

Most people now think that nothing really works in Britain.

They expect the future to be even worse and don’t really believe anyone in Westminster has the answers.

So how can Sunak turn things around and do the political equivalent of saving the Titanic?

If I advised him, I would tell him to put three things at the top of his list.

First, after hapless Liz Truss blew a big hole in the Conservatives’ reputation for economic credibility, Sunak must continue to work quickly to fix it.

There are already some tentative signs that this is happening.

Sunak was among the first to warn of inflation, and this week experts suggested it had finally peaked and should now start falling throughout 2023.

If so, and as long as Sunak stands firm against the unions and their unrealistic wage demands, he will move closer to what I believe will be his main line of attack in the next election.

Prices and interest rates are falling, he will say, the worst is behind us, don’t let Keir Starmer and Labor spoil it.

But for that message to be compelling, it will also need to show progress when it comes to tackling the deeper issues that are holding Britain back.

The country’s glaring lack of productivity, the failure of a long line of Prime Ministers to entice private business to invest in Britain and deliver on the promise of leveling the country, which still has strong voter appeal, all must be prioritized.

The same goes for NHS reform.

There is no point in just throwing money at the broken NHS, Sunak needs to get ahead of the debate by outlining a bold new plan to reform it, to make it more efficient, or else Starmer will.

Doing all of this will help Sunak meet his second big challenge, he MUST win back the working-class Brexit voters who were central to Boris Johnson’s victory but are now running for the hills, disappointed by the highest tax burden since the 1950s and wondering why they still have no control over their own borders.

Since Boris Johnson came to power in 2019, the share of working-class voters who plan to vote Conservative has fallen from 51% to just 26%, while the share of Brexit voters who have remained loyal has also dropped from 76 percent. cent to just 44 percent.

These voters were promised a low-tax, low-immigration, high-growth economy, but so far they have been given the opposite: a high-tax, high-immigration, high-growth economy. low growth.

Regaining control of our borders would be a good starting point.

The immigration and asylum system is now a complete mess.

Contrary to the promise of lower immigration, the migratory balance this year reached a new record of 504,000, while the small boats in the Channel are a strong symbol of this loss of control.

And voters clearly noticed it.

In my own poll, nearly two-thirds say Britain has lost control of its borders while immigration is now their third priority behind the economy and the crumbling NHS.

Sunak has certainly made a promising start by introducing reforms to help clear the backlog of the hopelessly ineffective Home Office, launching a bespoke deal to sack Albanians and throwing in more money and patrols on the English Channel. .

But he will have to go much further, reforming modern slavery law so it cannot be abused by ruthless human traffickers and introducing new laws to make it clear that anyone who arrives in Britain illegally can’t stay.

I suspect he will also have to re-examine Britain’s relationship with the European Convention on Human Rights so that ultimately Britain, not the European courts, can decide whether or not it wants to deport the foreign criminals and take control of its borders.

Strong recoil

Which brings me to the third resolution.

The year 2022 will go down in the history books as the year of three prime ministers, with Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Ask voters which of these prime ministers was the best and they don’t see Rishi Sunak, they say Boris Johnson.

There is a reason for this.

Johnson may have made mistakes, but he brought a strong dose of boosterism to the country, an unabashed belief in Britain rarely expressed by our depressing, defeatist political class.

It was also a strong push towards the sad waking narrative that everything here is terrible, backward and racist.

But most voters don’t think that way.

Most voters don’t want to be told over and over again what’s wrong with them.

Sunak is expected to resolve to enter 2023 embracing the best of Boris and Britain, making it clear to the country why he thinks it is one of the best places to live on the planet.

And if he does all those things, he might not only see people thanking him for it, but might even be tempted to break the champagne.