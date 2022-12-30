Trump’s tax report doesn’t prove he kept his presidential salary





After Congress released details of Donald Trump’s taxes in December 2022, activists and Democratic groups claimed on social media that the report said the former US president had not donated his salary as he had promised. It is misleading; while the document includes salaries Trump earned in the White House, independent tax experts say it shows he gave that money away, and public records show he made contributions to federal agencies.

‘BREAKING: Former President Trump’s tax returns do not show that he actually donated his salary as president, which he promised to do,’ said Erica Marsh, former field organizer for President Joe Biden’s campaign, in a tweet from December 22, 2022.

The post has racked up over 13,000 shares and 61,000 likes. Similar demands have spread among liberal Facebook pages such as Occupy Democrats and The Other 98%.

“Trump’s tax returns prove he didn’t donate his presidential salary ONCE,” says a Dec. 26 post from the former group, citing a tweet from a self-described “Democratic activist.”

Facebook screenshot taken on December 28, 2022

On Dec. 20, House Democrats released a Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) report showing that Trump had paid $1.1 million in federal taxes in the middle two years of his presidency — but next to nothing. for the remainder of his time in the White House.

The figures indicate the 76-year-old primarily claimed large deficits from 2015 to 2020. The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release all of Trump’s tax returns from that period, ending a battle of four years between the Democrats and the former president who finally reached the Supreme Court.

US media reports that the forms will be made public on December 30. The initial congressional report does not support the claims circulating online.

Trump donated to federal agencies

Trump promised in 2015, during the first months of his presidential campaign, that he would donate his salary if elected. A year later, he said he would “take $1 a year” to comply with the law because the US Constitution requires presidents to be paid.

The report from the JCT, a nonpartisan congressional committee that conducts legislative research, shows that Trump’s annual salary was nearly $400,000 throughout his tenure. This corresponds to the presidential salary in force since 2001.

But Edward McCaffery, a professor of tax law at the University of Southern California, told AFP it appears Trump gave the money away. Daniel Shaviro, professor of taxation at New York University School of Law, agrees.

“He reported charitable contributions for his years as president that were made in cash and exceeded his presidential salary,” Shaviro said in a Dec. 28 email. “Also, since money is fungible, it doesn’t matter how much money it contributed.”

The report does not specify where the contributions went, and Shaviro noted that Trump’s actual tax returns “have yet to be released.” But for most of his presidency, Trump announced quarterly donations of around $100,000.

In several cases, the Trump administration has held public events with a check presented to federal agencies.

For example, Trump donated his 2017 salary to the National Park Service, the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Transportation, according to transcripts of White House press briefings. at the time.

In 2018, these were the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Small Business Administration, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, and the Department of Homeland Security. Some of the donations were used for specific projects.

The same pattern played out with other federal agencies until mid-2020, when the Trump White House stopped announcing such contributions, according to a Washington Post investigation and reports from other media outlets. It is unclear if he donated the last $220,000 of his salary.

AFP contacted Trump’s office, the JCT and the House Ways and Means Committee for additional information, but no response was received.

