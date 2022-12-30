‘Your wife will go to jail’ Bilawal vs Imran Khan – Daily Yousaf News Jani





Bilawal Zardari’s stern warning to Imran Khan: “Your wife will have to go to jail, whatever happens, you cannot bear it!” The “plot” to remove the puppet hatched in my house”, speech on the occasion of the anniversary of the death of Benazir Bhutto o Afghanistan: ban on women working in charities, strict opinion of the Security Council ! Women in Parks and Institutions of Higher Education The entrance is already closed. Islamabad, local body elections postponed, electoral commission in cold storage. The federal government withholds 26 billion rupees from Punjab in the health sector. PTN, Resignation postponed, President absent! Recovered from Saudi Arabian passenger $60,000 lost by 12 associates of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, PDM Pakhtunkhwa assembly passed bill, governor returned Lahore High Court: Order to maintain closure of educational institutions in Lahore for another seven days O Islamabad explosion, home minister proven incompetent, resigns, PTIO America, snowfall, death toll hits 70, Corona restrictions again in America o Import of 5 lakh tons from Russia. Two months later Will come. Nawaz Sharif delivered a speech against Benazir, Asif Zardari who was sent to jail, now even 6 seats will not be available in Punjab Legislative Assembly. Chaudhary Aitzaz Ahsan.

*…on the anniversary of Benazir Bhutto’s death in Naudero, young Bilawal Zardari could not remember his mother, he took the abuse against Imran Khan to extremes. I mean the politics of two. These people are more than one, no morals, no civilization, no decency, nothing. A little review before saying anything! Bilawal Zardari aged 34 (from September 21, 1988), father Asif Zardari aged 67 years and 5 months (from July 26, 1955), Imran Khan aged 70 years and 3 months (from October 5, 1952). Khan is 36 years older than Bilawal and two years older than his father Asif Zardari. As a young man rudely says to a man older than his father, “If you don’t come to the meeting, something will happen to you that you can’t bear.” Your wife will go to jail to meet you. “Kata Karaye”…and…and that “America didn’t deport you, the ‘plot’ to deport you was prepared in our house, Bilawal House, we deported you” and other things! ! *…I am in a state of agony, a 34 year old man of color, who cannot write or speak any language of his country, he does not know what the East is but what are the Islamic values? Instead, Imran Khan also spoke no less foul language. Instead of political language, the disgusting chatter of the streets and fish markets increased every morning and evening!! The hands of the Sharif and Zardari families may not be clean, but what happened to them? The first lady of the house of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari left with the desire to see their faces at the last moment! What reward has politics given? Forgiveness!! The things that Bilawal said about Imran, if Asif Zardari had said them emotionally then he could have been called emotional because he is almost our age. What less Imran Khan does? But our social culture binds us to certain moral values. And then how easily did Bilawal say that the plan (conspiracy) to eliminate Imran Khan was prepared in our house? It will also say on whose instructions it happened! You know that the PPP has only 6 seats out of 371 in the Punjab Assembly, no seats in the Balochistan Assembly out of 65 and only 5 out of 145 in the Pakhtunkhwa Assembly! That is only 12 seats out of 581 seats in three provinces! On what basis do they talk about overthrowing governments? Here again, the mention of the declaration of the Minister of Justice and Interior and leader of the People’s Party in the Senate, Chaudhary Aitzaz, is recalled. Bilawal! During the 2013 elections, at the age of 25, when addressing Nawaz Sharif, you said: “Mian Sahab! You will go to jail! Then Mian Sahab was sent to jail?? Bilawal’s speech has become something else, but the sad thing is that the punishment is that politics has fallen into the hands of the youth. Education, civilization, training!? Abundance of wealth in homes! (How?), open languages! A reader legitimately asked that Imran Khan The Home Secretary who wasted 53 crore in arms and ammunition stockpiles to prevent an imaginary attack on Islamabad by the US gave a terrorist four or five noses with a jacket full of gunpowder. He couldn’t help but come. What justifies his retention as Home Minister in the important post of Islamabad? How should I answer this question? Minister of Railways Lal Bahadur Shastri resigns saying this because of train crash hundreds of thousands of miles from Delhi in India Given that the blame for this crash is on me! (Nation later appointed him Prime Minister, Ayub Khan replaced him!!) And here! Instead of resigning, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expresses her joy that a major accident has been avoided. There is an old story that two sparrows came to the ground fighting each other, the cat swooped down and ate them both and said while cleaning the mustache, luckily I have reached the place, otherwise there would have been a lot of bloodshed. should I comment? Dear readers! What to write about this strategy that in view of the dense fog and haze in Lahore, an order was issued to close restaurants and markets at 8 p.m. and the holidays of all educational institutions were extended by one week except The schedule of plays in theaters has been changed to 11:30 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.!! Readers know what these theaters offer!!! Does smog have an effect on those who approach it? *… After the corona epidemic got out of hand in China, a wave of fear and anxiety spread around the world. The United States has again announced major measures to prevent visas for people from countries in which the corona virus has spread (including India), citizens of these countries are immediately expelled from the United States and the whole of the United States should leave. Let the containment system start again!! Pakistan is still safe from the effect of Corona, but at present most Chinese come to Pakistan! God protects you! *…After severe infamy, humiliation and humiliation, the federal government committee headed by Khwaja Asif has suggested that in future, no one may use gifts received from outside for personal use or buy directly from the government . Toshakhona. According to the rules, the gift can only be obtained from the normal auction!! Who will decide on the members of the auction committee? it is important! News: 60 thousand dollars recovered from three passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia! *…Statement by Former Cricket Board Chairman Rameez Raja: After I was sacked, I wasn’t even allowed to get my stuff back to the office, an overview of Najam Sethi crores spent: PSL (Cricket League), Rameez Raja got no compensation was taken, Najam Sethi got 41 lakh crore 81 thousand rupees. The same goes for many other expenses!!

