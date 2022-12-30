Politics
Prime Minister Modi carries his mother’s mortal remains as Heeraben cremation rites begin in Ahmedabad
The Heart Institute and Research Center, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated, broke the news of her death. The prime minister left for Ahmedabad on Friday, sources said.
Tweeting a photo of his mother, Prime Minister Modi said: A glorious century rests at the feet of God in Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and of a life attached to values. “Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi and traveled to the hospital to meet his mother. He had been in the hospital for more than an hour and also spoke to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded stand-alone medical facility.
The prime minister is expected to attend pre-planned programs in West Bengal including the launch of a new Vande Bharat train, other railway development works and under Namami Ganges and the National Ganges Council meeting via video conference , according to sources.
Several leaders from all parties expressed their condolences for his passing. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in life that it is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of mourning. Oh Shanti!
Digvijay Singh of Congress wrote, “Our heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi ji and his family on the sad passing of his mother. May his soul rest in peace.” BSP Chief Mayawati also tweeted in Hindi: “Extremely saddened by the news of the passing of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. nature gives him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss.
Heeraben had been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after her health deteriorated. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal were among several leaders who visited the hospital.
Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modis’ mother entered the 100th year of her life in June this year. Heeraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modis’ younger brother, Pankaj Modi. The Prime Minister visited Raysan regularly and spent time with his mother during most of his visits to Gujarat.
On his birthday, it was decided that a road in Gandhinagar would be named after him, to keep his name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service.
Over the years, Prime Minister Modi has shared several heartwarming photos of himself seeking his mother’s birthday blessings.
|
