Seeds of China-US friendship bear fruit

File Photo: President Xi Jinping receives a personalized Lincoln Abes No. 1 game jersey with his name on it on September 23, 2015. [Photo/Xinhua]



Xi Jinping’s visits to US cities over the years have laid solid foundations for bilateral ties

Years after the seeds of friendship between the peoples of China and the United States were sown by President Xi Jinping during visits to American cities, the seeds have taken root and blossomed, with more exchanges launched for the younger generations.

In 1993, Xi traveled to Tacoma, Washington, while serving as Party Secretary in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. He oversaw the signing of a sister city agreement between the cities a year later. From then on, the two cities multiplied exchanges on culture and education.

Washington State in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States is the hometown of Boeing, Microsoft, Amazon and Starbucks. It is also the only state to have hosted four Chinese leaders, and one of two US states where Xi has made many “old friends”.

On September 23, 2015, during his first state visit to the United States as President of China, Xi revisited Tacoma and made a one-hour layover at Lincoln High School, which was a big hit with students. He talked to the students, brought a table tennis table and books about China, and later sent a personal invitation to 100 students to visit China.

In 2016, a month after the high school students returned from their 11-day trip to China, they received a letter from Xi brought to them by Luo Linquan, then Chinese consul general in San Francisco.

School principal Pat Erwin read the English version of the letter to students and called it a “heartwarming and wonderful moment”.

In the letter, Xi said, “Young people are the future and hope of a country, and the friendship between the people of our two countries should be carried forward by the younger generation. We hope the students will share their experience and their impressions of China with the people around them, so that more Americans get to know China better.”

The torch of friendship has been passed on to a new generation.

The school organized visits to China every year, and students visited cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Fuzhou, as well as Chengdu and Dujiangyan in Sichuan Province.

In July 2019, Lincoln High School students completed their last visit to China before the COVID-19 pandemic. They attended the International Youth Interactive Friendship Camp in Shanghai and learned about traditional Chinese culture through lessons and outdoor activities with local volunteers.

“It’s a life-changing experience, both in terms of the trip itself and the exposure to Chinese culture, history and people,” said Erwin, the principal of Lincoln High.

In March 2021, Erwin received a second message from Xi, after sending a letter to the Chinese president ahead of the Chinese New Year. In the letter, Erwin sent his festive wishes to Xi and informed him of his school’s exchanges with China over the past few years.

In response, Xi encouraged students at the school to build a bridge for people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Earlier this year, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards sent a letter to Xi, wishing him and the Chinese people a Happy New Year and offering him congratulations and wishes for a successful Olympics. Beijing 2022 Winter Games. Xi responded to Woodards, expressing his hope for continued friendship between China and the city.

Iowa, in the heartland of the United States, is another American state where the seeds of friendship have taken root through visits by the Chinese president over the past 37 years.

In 1985, Xi, then Party Secretary of Zhengding County in Hebei Province, led a five-person agricultural delegation to Muscatine City, Iowa.

During a recent high-level online agricultural dialogue between the United States and China, Terry Branstad, former United States Ambassador to China and former Governor of Iowa, recalled how the delegation communicated with farmers locals about agricultural technology, experienced the daily lives of Iowans, and visited the Mississippi River. during their two-week visit.

Sarah Lande, then chair of the Iowa Sister States Friendship Committee, welcomed Xi into her home and arranged for Xi to sleep in the Star Trek-themed bedroom of Gary Dvorchak, a son of her friend. , who was in college. The Dvorchaks’ property was named the China-US Friendship House by the city government in September 2015.

Lande described his impression of Xi as a man “who was bright, inquisitive, well-mannered, fun and friendly, who had a smile that blossomed into a lasting friendship.”

When Xi visited the United States in February 2012 as vice president of China, he returned to Iowa and met Lande and other “old friends” at her home in Muscatine.

More recently, Lande, who was honored in 2013 as a friendship ambassador by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, wrote a letter to Xi, expressing her gratitude for his friendship with old friends and expressing hope that the two countries will continue to deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and enhance mutual understanding and trust. Along with the letter, Lande enclosed a special gift a copy of her memoir “Old Friends”: The Xi Jinping-Iowa Story.

In May, Lande received Xi’s response letter, in which the Chinese president encouraged him to make new contributions to the friendly exchanges between the Chinese and American peoples.

The Chinese and American people are both great people, and their friendship is not only a valuable asset, but also an important foundation for the development of bilateral relations, Xi wrote.

Kenneth Quinn, former president of the World Food Prize Foundation and former US ambassador to Cambodia, told China Daily that the ties forged between Xi and Iowans prove that the United States and China, which have philosophies of quite different governance, can have a genuinely friendly relationship. .

On April 29, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang published an article titled “A Journey to the Heart of the Country and My Heart” in the Des Moines Register, a newspaper in Iowa. In the article, Qin said the seeds of friendship first sown by President Xi have taken root, germinated, blossomed and borne fruit in Iowa.

“China and the United States are natural partners for agricultural trade… Our cooperation should go beyond ‘buying and selling’; it can deepen agricultural technologies, climate action and sustainable development. Economic and trade ties, especially those in agriculture, are the ballast of China-US relations, and the American business community and farmers are the backbone of a stable China-US relationship,” Qin wrote. .

Meanwhile, the “Sarah and Roger Lande Scholars” program was created through the joint efforts of the Muscatine-China Initiatives Committee, the Sarah D. Lande Friendship Education Fund, and Pin Ni, a Chicago businessman and president of Wanxiang America Corp. Thanks to a $500,000 grant offered by Wanxiang to the program, students from the Muscatine School District and Muscatine Community College can apply for a four-week immersion program in China during the summers of 2023 and 2024.

Lande was excited about the opportunity to further the friendship between Muscatine and China with younger generations.

“We will work to give more opportunities for young people to come and go,” she said. “And more opportunities for Chinese and Americans to get along and meet each other, because when people come together, it seems like barriers come down.”