President Jokowi announces fate of PPKM tomorrow





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that President Joko Widodo will announce the fate of the implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) on Friday (12/30/2022). He will accompany the Chairman to a press conference to announce to update or update PPKM policy information. “Ada to updateMr President will press conference Friday. So it will be the same for me later,” Budi said in Jakarta on Thursday (12/29/2022). Also read: Vice President: PPKM will be revoked, but wait a moment On the other hand, Budi revealed, Indonesia had already passed the peak of previous cases of Omicron sub-variants, namely BA.5 and BA.2.75. Besides BA.5 and BA.275, the BQ.1 and XBB sub-variants have also passed their peak. Therefore, the country’s Covid-19 cases tend to be on the slope even though China’s dominating 15 BF.7 cases have entered the country. As of December 28, 2022, active cases have decreased by 1,850 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 14,725 active cases. “Now the ones that are increasing are BQ.1 and XBB and we are already behind, we are already affected. In China, there are a lot of BA.5, BA.275 and BF.7. Our BA.5 is in behind in its cycle. BA.275 is behind, only BF.7,” Budi said. Earlier, the head of the Communication and Public Services Office of the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes), Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said that the government was still considering several aspects before officially revoking the PPKM policy. Also Read: Epidemiologist Calls PPKM Irrelevant Before the policy is repealed, residents/communities must be informed about Covid-19. Nadia stressed that the revocation of the PPKM does not mean that the Covid-19 is gone. “The revocation of the PPKM does not mean that Covid-19 does not exist,” he said when contacted. Kompas.com. President Joko Widodo gave the signal to immediately stop the PPKM policy. According to the President, it is possible that by the end of 2022, the government will end the PPKM policy which has been going on since 2021. However, to date, Jokowi have not yet decided when the government will stop the PPKM policy. He said the results of the serological survey would be taken into account by the government to anticipate a peak in Covid-19 cases, as is currently happening in China. The former governor of DKI Jakarta is confident that Indonesia can again avoid a spike in Covid-19 cases as long as results of a serology survey show residents already have high immunity to Covid-19. “As long as our serological survey is over 90 (percent), yes, we mean our immunity is good. Anything, from anywhere, no problem,” he said. he said on Monday this week.

