Disturbing assault by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Armenians

Azerbaijan continues its political, economic and especially military assaults against the indigenous Armenian people living in Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, in the South Caucasus.

On December 12, Azerbaijan blocked the crucial Lachin Corridor, which is the only lifeline of the Republic of Artsakh. His Artsakh route to the outside world. This blockade means that Artsakh is currently deprived of food, medical supplies and other vital supplies transported to the region via the Lachin corridor. Azerbaijan has also cut off the gas supply to Artsakh, creating a new humanitarian crisis there. It was the third time this year that the gas supply was cut off. On December 16, the gas supply has been restored in Artsakh, but the Azerbaijani blockade continues to cut off the 120,000 Armenians living in the region from the rest of the world.

This aggression had culminated in the 44-day Azeri-Turkish war against Artsakh in 2020, during which numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed against Armenians. Summary executions, torture, inhuman treatment, mass destruction of property, illegal deportations and hostage-taking were commonplace. During the war, the Azerbaijani armed forces deliberately targeted the civilian population, shelling towns and villages in Artsakh.

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who support Azerbaijan’s war against the Armenians, have repeatedly made it clear that their goal is to ethnically cleanse the Armenian population from the region.

On January 29, 2015, for example, Aliyev tweeted“Armenia is not even a colony, it is not even worthy of being a servant”.

Following the signing of the ceasefire agreement on November 9, 2020 between Azerbaijan and Armenia to suspend the Azeri war against Artsakh, Aliyev addressed the Azerbaijani nation on November 10. said:

We put him [Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan] in its place. We taught him a lesson. We chased them away [Armenians] out of our lands like dogs. I said we’d hunt them, we’d hunt them like dogs, and we’d hunt them, we’d hunt them like dogs. He [Pashinyan] now sign this document out of fear, knowing that we will come to Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin. No one can stop us. Everyone sees our strength; everyone knows what our iron fist stands for. That’s why we chased them away, and we’re absolutely right to do so.

And: We said we would drive the enemy out of our lands! We are not interested in any negotiations.

In April 2021, Aliyev opened a military trophy park in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, with displays of helmets and caricature mannequins of Armenian soldiers to dehumanize them, publicly humiliating Armenian victims and prisoners of war. Aliyev proudly walked a gallery of helmets belonging to fallen Armenian soldiers in the park.

The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia published an ad hoc public report titled “Amusement Park of Killed Armenian Soldiers and Chained Prisoners of War Opened in Baku: A Museum of Human Suffering and a promotion of racism”. According to The report:

“The ‘park’ is a clear manifestation of racism and the violence associated with it, representing an immediate grave danger to Armenian prisoners of war.

“The Azerbaijani authorities are obviously aware that this sensitive protest would cause mental pain and suffering to the families of the missing persons and captives, as well as to Armenian society in general.

“There are long queues to visit the ‘park’. In addition, a “park-museum” of human suffering is also open to children, even under 6 years old.

“The opening of such a ‘park’ clearly underlines the official hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijan, and openly reveals the existence of a state policy of continuing animosity and propaganda. This policy, confirmed by concrete evidence, has in fact been implemented consistently for years.

The report gives other examples of Aliyev’s ludicrous hate speech against Armenians:

During the opening of the park, Aliyev said: An Armenian is a barbarian who digs graves and removes gold teeth from the dead.

And in his national speech, Aliyev said: Azerbaijani soldiers are expelling them (Armenians) like dogs.

He added: We will continue to expel these (Armenian) liars. They now see who is who. They see that we have taught them a lesson they will never forget. () They have no conscience or morality. They don’t even have a brain.

And:

Yerevan [the capital of Armenia] is our historic land. We Azerbaijanis will return to these historic lands. This is our political and strategic objective, and gradually we will achieve it.

And:

“Armenia as a country has no value. It is in fact a colony, an outpost ruled from abroad, an artificially created territory on former Azerbaijani lands.

Turkish President Erdogan also announcement the ambitions of the war against Artsakh after the signing of the ceasefire agreement.

During a “victory parade”, organized in Baku to celebrate the joint military victory of Turkey and Azerbaijan over Artsakh, Erdogan gave a speech in which he praises Enver Pasha, one of the planners of the 1915 Armenian Genocide of the Ottoman Turks, which claimed the lives of approximately 1.5 million Armenians. the Ottoman military march was also played during the event.

Erdogan referred to the Islamic Caucasus Army of 1918 created by Enver Pasha and led by the Ottoman commander Nouri Pasha. The Caucasus Islamic Army was responsible for the massacres aimed at eliminating the non-Muslim population of Baku, mainly Armenians. Erdogan said:

Today is the day when the souls of Nuri Pasha, Enver Pasha and the brave soldiers of the Caucasus Islamic Army are blessed.

By their actions and statements, Aliyev and Erdogan declare that they aim to carry out a new attack against the Armenian people in the region.

Another potential Armenian genocide is unfolding before our eyes. What are we doing to prevent it?