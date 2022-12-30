More optimism about holding general elections: Imran Khan





Reacting to rumors of a technocratic government being installed, Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan said he was no longer optimistic about holding general elections in Pakistan , reported The Dawn. media at his residence on Wednesday, the PTI leader said winning over the forces supporting the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was more important than the government itself. Dawn quoted Khan as saying there is hearsay about the installation of a technocratic government in the country and that compels him to believe that the government is not interested in holding a general election. anytime soon. Khan also mentioned that there is no point in talking to the “imported government” about holding general elections, referring to the regime of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He added that only the establishment had the role of letting the elections take place and added that “the establishment means the head of the army.” Moreover, he also mentioned that he himself had no contact with the establishment.

The former prime minister also accused the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of having reduced itself to a parlor party. According to the Dawn Report, Khan warned that “if political engineering is attempted in the next general election, the results will not be good.” Recalling that the mandate of the largest party in East Pakistan was not accepted, he said that the PTI was the largest political party in Pakistan and denying mass public opinion would have dire consequences, according to the Dawn report . The PTI leader had previously alleged that General Bajwa had “reached” a deal with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah. Khan said that since the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP had overseas assets, there was no need to enter into what they call an “economy charter”, The Dawn reported. Retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also lambasted by Khan, accusing him of doing a great injustice to the country and causing it to default on international loans. To which he said that during their diet, the threat of default was five percent and has now risen to 90 percent. (ANI)

