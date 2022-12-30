Politics
PM Narendra Modi mother LIVE: PM leaves crematorium after performing last rites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died at the UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad at the age of 99. , she told him something he will remember forever. Work smart and live pure, the prime minister’s tweet added.
Heeraben reportedly recovered on Thursday after the hospital released a statement saying so. She was hospitalized on Wednesday due to health issues. The prime minister rushed to hospital in Ahmedabad after learning of his mother’s condition and stayed there for an hour and a half.
Prime Minister Modi, who is due to attend several programs later in the day, reportedly did not cancel any and left for Ahmedabad. It is planned to signal a Vande Bharat train in the Howrah district of West Bengal and has further development works underway.
Tributes have started pouring in for the disappearance of Heeraben Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Bahujan Samaj (BSP) party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati were among the names who came forward their condolences to Prime Minister Modi for his loss.
Heeraben Modi was born in Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat on June 18, 1923. She has five sons and one daughter, PM Modi being the third of six children. She lived in the village of Raysan near Gandhinagar with the prime minister’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi.
Follow all updates here:
-
Dec 30 2022 10:42 AM REAL
Prime Minister Modi leaves Gandhinagar crematorium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Gandhinagar Crematorium after performing his mother Heeraben Modi’s last rites with his brothers and other family members.
-
Dec 30 2022 09:52 REAL
Prime Minister Modi, his brother Somabhai and other family members celebrate mother’s last rites
PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi was cremated in Gandhinagar. The prime minister and his brother Somabhai Modi were pictured paying respects to his mortal remains before the former lit the pyre.
-
December 30, 2022 09:30 IST
Heeraben Modi cremated at Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, is cremated in Gandhinagar in the presence of him and other members of his family.
-
Dec 30 2022 08:47 REAL
We thank everyone for their prayers: PM Modi Family Sources
We thank everyone for their prayers during these difficult times. It is our humble request to each to keep the soul of the deceased in your thoughts and to continue with your pre-arranged schedule and commitments. It would be a deserved tribute to Hiraba, PM Modi family sources quoted by ANI.
-
Dec 30, 2022 8:44 a.m. IST
PM Modi’s mother, symbol of Indian ideals: President Draupadi Murmu
-
Dec 30 2022 08:38 REAL
Heeraben Modi’s body is taken for last rites
Heeraben Modi’s mortal remains are taken for the last rites. PM Modi snapped sitting inside the vehicle.
-
Dec 30 2022 08:31 REAL
PM Modi transports his mother’s remains to Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to his late mother Heeraben Modi and also carries her mortal remains.
-
Dec 30 2022 08:27 REAL
Prime Minister Modi’s brother and other family members arrive in Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ brother, Somabhai Modi, and other family members have arrived at his late mother Heeraben Modi’s residence in Gandhinagar. PM Modi has also achieved this.
-
Dec 30 2022 08:22 REAL
PM Modi arrives at his late mother’s residence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away earlier today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/prime-minister-narendra-modi-mother-heeraben-modi-dies-live-updates-latest-today-101672364873800.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Narendra Modi mother LIVE: PM leaves crematorium after performing last rites
- U.S. jobless claims show few signs of layoffs
- It’s not time for us to write obituaries for Bollywood
- Three takeaways from Syracuse play football Pinstripe Bowl loss to Minnesota
- Tyler Sanders cause of death: The teenage actor died aged 18 after appearing in hit movies and TV shows, including Fear the Walking Dead
- Fashion designer and punk provocateur Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81
- Rashmika Mandanna’s love for Bollywood angers netizens, fans step in for support
- ICC reveal the nominees for T20I Cricket Player of the Year; Virat Kohli fails to cut
- Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Code 12/30/2022: Claim Daily Rewards
- More optimism about holding general elections: Imran Khan
- Inaugurated by President Jokowi, the Banyan Sila dam is capable of watering 3,500 hectares of land
- Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders