The January 6 committee releases a wealth of new transcripts featuring Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, Jr.

A week after the Jan. 6 panel released its 845-page final report detailing its investigation, the panel released a wealth of new transcripts. It includes names such as former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, Trump attorney Christina Bobb, former White House aides Stephanie Grisham and Alyssa Farah, and even those of Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Mara Teresa Kumar replaces Joy Reid and our panel discusses.Dec. 30, 2022

