Trump revives election rigging allegations following January 6 victory to appear





Donald Trump has once again pushed false allegations about rigging the 2020 election after being allowed to testify before the House Select Committee on Jan. 6.

In a post on Truth Social, the former president asked what the ‘consequences’ should be for the FBI while promoting the disputed claim that the federal agency worked with Twitter and paid the money to the social media company to remove a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop and other information from the public.

The allegation was made in the latest of the so-called “Twitter Files” shared by writer Michael Shellenberger. The claim, which was also pushed by Twitter owner Elon Musk, has been accused of being misleading and unsubstantiated.

“So if the FBI illegally suppressed all the really bad Biden family information (laptop!) to a level never seen before, (“it was Russian disinformation,” they said), while leaving not the many positive things done by ‘Trump’ are made public, but would rather publish ‘bad things’, that would be the very definition of government rigging of an election,” Trump wrote.

Above, former President Donald Trump speaks during election night at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump celebrated on Truth Social after news broke that the Jan. 6 committee would withdraw his subpoena. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Pollsters projected that this scam made a difference of millions of votes. What are the CONSEQUENCES?”

It was the second time Trump had attacked the FBI and spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election on social media within hours.

In his previous message, Trump made unsubstantiated claims that the FBI helped rig the 2020 election while reacting to news that the Jan. 6 House Select Committee would withdraw the subpoena he had. issued against him before the panel closed ahead of the new term of Congress on January 3. .

“Just received notice that the Political Thugs Screening Committee has withdrawn my subpoena regarding the Jan. 6 protest against the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They probably did it because they knew I had done nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in court. Maybe the FBI’s involvement in the election rigging played into their decision. Either way, the subpoena is DEAD!”

Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the panel investigating the Capitol riot, confirmed in a letter that he was withdrawing his subpoena and was no longer seeking Trump’s testimony or the requested documents because he had completed its investigation of the insurgency. The committee will close on January 3, regardless.

The committee made a criminal referral to the Justice Department recommending charging Trump with four crimes, including conspiracy to defraud the government and incite or aid an insurrection.

An 845-page panel report accused Trump of leading a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election results and the “central cause” of the Jan. 6 riot.

