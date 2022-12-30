Imran’s party to launch anti-inflationary campaign today





LAHORE: After a month-long lull, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to launch another protest movement across Pakistan, but this time it would be against soaring inflation and the economic crisis in the country.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry made the announcement as he spoke to reporters after a meeting of the party’s senior leadership with President Imran Khan at the latter’s residence in Zaman Park on Thursday.

Mr Chaudhry said the movement, which will begin on Friday (today), will continue until the end of the ruling regime led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement. He added that initially PTI MPs and MPs would hold rallies in their respective constituencies while the next plan of action would be announced by Mr Khan who would join the protest movement after three weeks.

It may be mentioned that the PTI concluded its last Azadi march on November 27 with an announcement that the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be dissolved. The march was originally due to reach Islamabad, but was diverted to Rawalpindi where PTI leader Imran Khan announced a plan to disband the assemblies.

Fawad says PTI leader will join protests after three weeks

Technocrat Setup

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who opposed the technocratic government during his address to the media on Wednesday, said the issue was discussed at the PTI meeting and the party unanimously rejected the alleged plan. He said the masses would oppose attempts to install a technocratic government and added that under the Constitution only new general elections were the way out of this quagmire.

The former information minister said the PDM government should avoid running away from the elections. According to Fawad Chaudhry, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was instrumental in imposing martial law during the changing of the guard in the army, but Imran Khan’s wisdom helped save the country.

I want to tell the establishment that they have to make careful decisions about the current circumstances or they will be blamed, Chaudhry said.

PTI leader says PTI and PML-Q will ensure Punjab chief minister passes vote of confidence by January 11 when court will resume hearing on governor’s unconstitutional order deposing CM Parvez Elahi and his cabinet.

Mr Chaudhry said PPP leaders including Asif Ali Zardari had arrived in Punjab with bags full of money to buy Punjab MPAs to defeat the confidence vote.

He added that the defector policy had ended as none of the Treasury MPAs would accept bribes to skip the vote of confidence.

The PTI leader urged the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly to share details of the activities of the PPP leaders in Punjab with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said the Governor and Chief Secretary of Punjab should appear before the Privileges Committee of the Punjab Assembly and explain the notices relating to the removal of the CM and cabinet.

Mr Chaudhry said PTI senators would also demonstrate outside a building in Islamabad where Senator Azam Swati was being held. He said about 45 FIRs have been registered against him, which testifies to the violation of human rights in the country.

Posted in Dawn, December 30, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1728972/imrans-party-to-launch-anti-inflation-drive-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos