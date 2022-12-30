Xi, Putin to video chat as deadly war in Ukraine tests China-Russia partnership



hong kong

CNN

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are expected to speak via videoconference on Friday, the Kremlin said, with analysts watching for any signs of weakening support from Chinese leaders for the Russian president after more than 10 months of war in Ukraine and as China makes in the face of an unprecedented Covid epidemic.

The two leaders will mainly discuss bilateral relations between their countries and exchange views on regional issues and their strategic partnership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Moscow and Beijing have grown closer in recent years, with Xi and Putin saying the two countries had a boundless partnership weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

China has since refused to condemn the aggression, repeatedly blaming NATO and the United States for the conflict and remaining one of Russia’s main remaining supporters as it increasingly isolates itself. more on the world stage.

But more than 10 months into the bitter war, the world is very different and the dynamic between the two partners has changed accordingly, experts say.

Instead of an anticipated quick victory, Putin’s invasion failed with numerous battlefield setbacks, including a lack of basic equipment. Morale in parts of Russia is low, with many civilians facing economic hardship during the harsh winter.

On Thursday, Russia launched what Ukrainian officials described as one of the largest missile barrages since the start of the war in February, with explosions that rocked villages and towns across Ukraine, damaging civilian infrastructure and killing at least three people.

Ukrainian officials have been warning for days that Russia is preparing to launch an all-out assault on the power grid to close out 2022, plunging the country into darkness as Ukrainians try to ring in the New Year and celebrate the Christmas holidays, which for the country’s Orthodox Christians falls on January 7.

China is eager for (the war) to end, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center.

Xi will try to stress the importance of peace for Putin, she added. As Russia grows impatient with the lack of progress on the battlefield, the time is ripe for peace talks in China’s eyes.

China, too, is increasingly isolated in its stance toward Russia, said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

Wu cited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example of hardening attitudes towards Russia’s war.

Although India did not condemn Moscow’s invasion outright, Modi told Putin in September that now was not the time for war and urged him to move towards peace.

The shift means China is now more alone in its dealings with Russia, another reason Xi may be eager to see a quick resolution, Wu said.

Xi had already shown signs of impatience when he last met Putin in September at a regional summit in Uzbekistan. At the time, Putin admitted Beijing had questions and concerns about the invasion, in what appeared to be a veiled admission of their differing views.

But, experts say, China’s domestic situation has also changed dramatically in the months since, which may require a different approach from Putin this time around.

The country is currently battling its worst Covid outbreak after finally abandoning its strict zero-Covid policy, with restrictions eased and borders partially reopened. The U-turn came after an unprecedented wave of protests across the country in opposition to zero-Covid, in some cases expanding to include broader grievances against Xi and the ruling Communist Party.

At the center of this crisis is Xi who entered an extraordinary third mandate in October, with a stranglehold on power and a closed circle of loyalists.

Now that domestic issues are settled, Xi is in a better position to work on Russia, Stimson Centers Sun said, referring to his consolidation of power in October.

She added that trade between the two countries has increased this year due to high energy prices around the world and that the two leaders may reaffirm their willingness to cooperate economically.

However, Wu said, the protests, the Covid outbreak and the resulting economic toll have put Xi in a more vulnerable position, which could mean less material and public support for Russia.

The political tools Xi Jinping can use to support Russia are quite limited now, they are quite limited, Wu said. Politically, domestic support for Xi has dropped significantly. His third term doesn’t actually start with a rosy picture.