Debt spiral engulfs Turkish voters months before election

Photos by Adem Altan. Video of Volkan Nakiboglu

The growing pile of debt notices covering the Ankara district mayor’s office hints at the depth of the economic crisis facing Turkish voters months ahead of crucial presidential elections.

The warnings and summons end up being sent to Ali Golpinar, the “muhtar” of one of the popular suburbs of the Turkish capital, when they cannot be delivered to the address indicated by the debtor.

Golpinar says the number of them he receives daily has doubled to around 40 in the past two years.

This generally mirrors what happened to Turkey’s consumer prices over the same period. The official inflation rate has reached 85% in the past year alone.

“And those are just the undelivered letters,” Golpinar said from behind his messy desk.

“Imagine how many there are altogether. People can’t pay their debts anymore.”

According to Turkish media, the total number of debt collection cases increased by around 1.5 million in one year and exceeded 24 million at the height of the crisis in August.

The top banking regulator says the value of unpaid individual loans in the country of 85 million people rose from 17 billion to 29 billion lira ($1.6 billion) between March and September.

Turkey’s most recent economic troubles began when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – a longtime foe of high interest rates – pushed the central bank to start tackling persistent inflation by lowering the cost of loan in September 2021.

This policy contradicted conventional economics and turned Turkey into a no-go zone for foreign investors.

Grocers use ledgers to write down debts owed by locals during Turkey’s economic crisis Adam ALTAN





A resulting currency crisis wiped out savings and forced Erdogan to launch an expensive social support system that tried to preserve living standards — and his own grades ahead of elections scheduled for June.

His government has tripled the minimum wage over the past year and increased salaries and state pensions.

But soaring rents – up 163% last year in Ankara – and household spending have forced many to revive the old tradition of buying on credit at friendly neighborhood shops.

“Applying for a bank loan is risky, but the local grocer knows you,” Golpinar said. “He won’t refuse you.”

The system operates entirely on trust and does not involve any interest payments or signed documents.

“More and more customers are asking to buy on credit,” acknowledged grocer Yuksel Kurt.

Kurt writes down all the money owed to him in a worn-out notebook he keeps next to his cash register.

The grocer says he ends up turning some people away “because I know they’ll never pay it back. If a debt hasn’t been repaid after six months, we know we have to cancel it.”

Economist Erinc Yeldan said Turkey was suffering the fallout from a years-long policy that encouraged cheap loans to achieve rapid economic growth rates.

Turkey’s growth has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic and reached 11% of gross domestic product in 2021, the highest rate in the Group of 20 major economies.

Erdogan cites these figures while advocating a “new economic model” built on national production and exports.

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a series of costly economic support measures ahead of the election Yasin AKGUL





“Turkey has voluntarily increased its external and internal debt,” Yeldan said.

Anti-poverty campaigner from the main opposition CHP party, Hacer Foggo, said the policy allowed people with no fixed income to get cheap loans.

These same people “face the dilemma of choosing between paying their rent, taking their child to the doctor, or paying off their loan,” she said.

Opposition-led city governments – including Ankara and Istanbul – have set up websites that collect donations to help the needy pay their utility bills.

Erdogan’s government also heralds a steady stream of populist measures entering the election campaign.

One of the latest is pushing creditors to cancel debts under 2,000 lira ($105).

Those announcements have helped buoy Erdogan’s dwindling numbers as he tries to extend his rule into a third decade in what promises to be a close vote.

But Golpinar said he has yet to hear from anyone who has completed all the necessary paperwork to get debt forgiveness.

“I don’t know a single person who took advantage of it,” the district mayor said.