Heeraben Modi Death News: PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has died





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben, died Friday morning in a hospital in Ahmedabad. She was 99 years old. A bulletin from the United Nations Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, broke the news of her death. “Hiraben Modi died on 30/12/2022 at 3:30 a.m. while undergoing treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital,” the medical bulletin read.

The prime minister reached his brother Pankaj Modi’s residence in Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where his mother’s mortal remains were kept. PM Modi arrived at the airport here in the morning and was driven straight to his younger brother’s house. He offered floral tributes to his mother and prostrated himself at her feet. Later, PM Modi shouldered his mortal remains en route to the cremation ground for his final rites. Earlier, the Prime Minister tweeted that “a great 100 year journey” ended with the death of his mother. “A great 100-year journey has come to an end. I witnessed three qualities in the mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values,” Modi tweeted . … , https://t.co/EpPTGH7kmN Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1672360372000 “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said something to me that I always remember. “Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi” (work using your brain and live life with purity “, he said in the tweet. 100 , , https://t.co/zTKjyO26pu Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1672360373000 Prime Minister Modi had visited the hospital to inquire about his mother’s health on Wednesday after learning of her condition. After spending more than an hour in hospital that day, the prime minister left for Delhi after doctors informed him that his health was stable. He had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded stand-alone medical facility. Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived in Raysan village with PM Modi’s younger brother. The Prime Minister visited Raysan regularly and spent time with his mother during most of his visits to Gujarat. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar paid tribute to the Prime Minister’s mother. “Narendra Bhai, I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of your mother. It is the irreparable loss of someone irreplaceable in life! Please accept my heartfelt condolences on her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace” , said Pawar. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Heera-ba, the mother of our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. I express my sincere condolences to Prime minister and all his family in this hour of mourning.” “My deepest condolences to Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi ji and his family. We offer our respects to the mother who inspired Karmayoga to her son, who is working hard to transform the nation. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti,” he said in another tweet.

In photos: Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben dies, PM rests her End of century Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 100 while being treated at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, following a deterioration in her condition. health. Hospital discharge bulletin A bulletin from the UN Mehta Heart and Research Institute, where she was admitted on Wednesday, broke the news of her death. “Hiraben Modi died on 30/12/2022 at 3:30 a.m. while undergoing treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital,” the medical bulletin read. Modi reaches Ahmedabad The Prime Minister arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday and paid floral tributes to his mother and bowed at her feet. Later, he shouldered his mortal remains en route to the cremation ground for the last rites. Family present at the crematorium Narendra Modi and his elder brother, Somabhai, gave ‘agnidah’ to Heeraben’s mortal remains. The city of Vadnagar will remain closed for the day as a sign of respect to the departed soul. The Vadnagar Traders Association called on members to close the shutters. PM remembers his mother “A glorious century rests at God’s feet,” Modi said in a tweet. Prime Minister Modi recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she told him, “work wisely and live purely”.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/pm-modis-mother-heeraben-modi-passes-away/articleshow/96608934.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos