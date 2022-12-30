Ex-FBI Agents Bring Accusations of Bias Against Conservatives





According to Justice Department records, there was only one January 6-related arrest in the Jacksonville area on August 24: that of Tyler Bensch, accused of being a member of a right-wing militia linked to the Three Percenter movement. .

What Mr. Friend omitted from his account which was published in the New York Post and widely shared online was that while Mr. Bensch was only charged with misdemeanors, the documents in his case indicate that the 6 January 2021, he posted a video of himself outside the Capitol wearing a body armor and gas mask and carrying an AR-15 style rifle. The documents also indicate that witnesses told the FBI they had seen photographs of Mr. Bensch carrying a similar rifle at other times.

Former FBI agents who served on SWAT teams have said that the use of tactical agents during arrests has nothing to do with the charges against someone, but rather is based on an assessment the risk of the suspect.

When in doubt, you use SWAT, said Robert DAmico, who served on Miami’s tactical team for four years and the hostage rescue team for nearly two decades. You never let accusations dictate tactics.

Last year, two FBI agents were killed and three others were injured while executing a search warrant in a child pornography case in Florida. The suspect had no violent history and was deemed low risk. The deadly episode illustrated the dangers of serving warrants or arresting suspects deemed non-threatening. The agents worked for Mr. Piro.

Mr Friends’ lawyer said his client objected to the arrest of the SWAT team because he wanted to defuse the situation and avoid what he described as another Ruby Ridge reference to a a botched FBI raid on a white supremacist compound in Idaho in 1992 that became a rallying cry for right-wing extremists.

The FBI declined to comment on the attacks on Mr. Piro, but three former and current law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said he was not making the investigated when he retired from office.

Mr. Piro said he was depressed by the way some former agents had turned on the office.

I am saddened by their behavior and their utter disregard for those who work for the FBI, he said, and those who came before them to make the FBI the premier law enforcement agency in the world.

