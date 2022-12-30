Russian-Ukrainian war: Xi and Putin to discuss live updates

Leonid Fatkulins’ house was damaged in the latest Russian strike against Ukraine. Mr. Fatkulin, 79, was still in bed when missile fragments landed on his roof. Credit… Laura Boushnak for The New York Times

A gas pipeline in Mr Fatkulins’ house caught fire after the attack, but firefighters managed to put out the blaze. Credit… Laura Boushnak for The New York Times Thursday’s strikes in Ukraine were part of the 10th major barrage of missiles fired at Ukrainian cities in the past three months. Credit… Laura Boushnak for The New York Times

KYIV, Ukraine In talks at a children’s playground in Kyiv where missile fragments whizzed through the sky earlier today, Ukrainians expressed a mixture of stoicism and defiance, saying they must continue to live, despite the danger.

Families in the capital have settled into routines amid waves of Russian attacks and countless air raid alarms. Thursday’s attack was the 10th barrage of missiles on Ukrainian cities in three months.

We were at home and heard explosions, so we moved down the hall, Galina Khomina, a graphic designer. This was in line with the two walls rule, which advises people to look for areas in an apartment with two walls between them and the outside.

Mrs. Khomina keeps a blanket in the hallway for her daughter, Nastya, who is 3 years old. Shortly after the explosions, they heard the hiss of objects falling from the sky, debris from a cruise missile or the air defense weapon that shot it down above the sky. Pechersk district in the center of Kyiv.

When the air raid alert was lifted a few hours later, Ms Khomina took Nastya for a walk outside and found police tape and missile debris in the playground. After observing the metal fragments with other parents, she stayed behind to let Nastya, bundled up in a purple coat and pink hat, play on the swings and slides.

It was a first for us that it was so close, she said. We hope this will end soon. We are used to it and we are not afraid. Life goes on. You only have one life.

The twisted metal fell on a basketball court, next to a dumpster, injuring no one and causing no damage in the park, aptly known as the rocket playground for its rocket-shaped gymnasium in the jungle.

In Kyiv, some parents respond to air raid warnings by wrapping their children in warm clothes and running to underground metro stations, the safest place during strikes. Others head to basements or stay in relatively safer areas of their homes. Leonid Fatkulin, 79, was still in bed on the first floor of his two-story brick house in an outlying neighborhood when what he believes to be fragments of a Russian missile landed on the roof.

I was about to get up and shave when the explosion rocked the house, he said. A gas pipeline caught fire. Mr. Fatkulin said he ran upstairs shouting at his son, Oleksandr, Are you alive?

Both men are unharmed. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, his son and his friends sifted through the rubble of the house.

This is not a war, Mr. Fatkulin said, standing next to the remains of his home, a coat thrown over his bathrobe. It is a crime against humanity.

Anton Osadchi, 15, a student at a culinary school, was strolling in the playground after the bombings canceled classes. We must be victorious over the Russians, he said.

Mykola, 8, was walking with her grandmother. When asked what happened, he said, all kinds of horseradish fell from the sky. To Mykola, horseradish sounds like a bad word, and the attacks deserved his most punishing language.

His grandmother, Tetyana Kaplina, 75, a pensioner, said she had been having breakfast of pancakes and sour cream with her husband when she heard a loud bang and started shaking everywhere.

My husband can’t hear well, so he missed it, she said. He was lucky.

The explosion and hissing of debris falling outside the window was terrifying, Ms Kaplina said. It’s something you can never get used to.

Oleksandr Chubko contributed report.