Imran Khan’s party to protest Pakistan’s sinking economy from today | world news





Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party would stage a protest against inflation and Pakistan’s “declining economy” from Friday, it has been reported. dawn. PTI chairman Imran Khan will join the supporters after three weeks, the leader added.

Read more: Is Kanye West missing? His ex-entrepreneur says he can’t find him: report

“From tomorrow there will be protests against inflation and the collapsing economy. […] and this movement will continue until the incumbent government is removed,” said Dawn quoting Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry also said that the protests will be led by PTI members of the National Assembly in the constituencies and the movement will continue in each city, according to Dawn.

“These protests will be led by PTI MPs in their constituencies,” Dawn said quoting Fawad Chaudhry.

“After three weeks, Imran Khan will announce the next course of action,” added Fawad Chaudhry.

Echoing a demand made earlier by Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry said elections are the “only way out”, stressing that the idea of ​​setting up a technocratic government “will not be tolerated” in Pakistan.

Read more: Andrew Tate arrested using Greta Thunberg clapback video. The moral of the story is

“If you look at the Constitution, elections are the only way out. The public will not accept a technocratic government. They will only accept a general election,” Dawn said quoting Fawad Chaudhry.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry linked the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan to the Afghan policy of the ruling government and called it a reversal of the PTI government’s policy on Afghanistan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

When not reading, this former literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question “What is the purpose of journalism in society?” …See the details

Subscribe to our best newsletters

Successfully subscribed to the newsletter

Thank you for subscribing to our Daily News Capsule newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/imran-khan-s-party-to-protest-against-pakistan-s-sinking-economy-from-today-101672382027549.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos