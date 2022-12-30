President Joko Widodo launches Perppu job creation







RAY OF HOPE – President Joko Widodo has stipulated and issued the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2 of 2022 regarding job creation as an urgent need to anticipate global conditions. “Today Perppu Issue 2 of 2022 has been released, dated 30th December 2022,” Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said in a press release at the Presidential Office, Jakarta on Friday 30th December 2022. He said the review of the establishment and issuance of a Perppu is an urgent need, in which the government must accelerate anticipation of global conditions related to both economics and geopolitics. Also Read: Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD Calls Ferdy Sambo Trial Just a Laugh He said that regarding the economy, Indonesia faces a global recession, rising inflation and the threat of stagflation. In addition, more than 30 developing countries have also been included in the IMF list, and another 30 countries are in the process of being included in the list of IMF aid recipients. “So this crisis condition for emerging developing countries is very real, and also related to the geopolitics regarding Ukraine and Russia and other conflicts that have not yet been resolved and that the government is also facing. , of course, all countries face food, energy, financial and climate change crises,” he explained. Airlangga said President Jokowi also had talks with DPR President Puan Maharani regarding the Perppu publication on job creation, so the DPR President was briefed. Also Read: KPK Confirms Witnesses Regarding Ownership of Apartments for Papua Governor Lukas Enembe in Jakarta “In principle, the president of the DPR has been informed of the Perppu on job creation and this is guided by the laws and regulations and the decision of the Constitutional Court,” Airlangga said. The Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security, Mahfud MD, said that the legal and statutory aspects related to the issuance of Perppu number 2 of 2022 dated December 30, 2022 were due to urgent reasons or urgent needs according to the decision of the Constitutional Court number 138/ PUU-VII/2009. At that time, Mahfud was the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court who signed the Constitutional Court decision. Also Read: Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture and Minister of Transport Consider Way to Summit Ahead of New Year 2023 “There is therefore an urgent need, or an urgent need to be able to resolve legal problems quickly with laws, but the laws necessary for this do not yet exist or there is a legal vacuum or does not offer certainty “, explained Mahfud. “Therefore, the government considers that there are sufficient reasons to affirm that the promulgation of Perppu number 2 of 2022 is based on urgent reasons, as previously indicated by the Minister in charge of the coordination of the economy”, a- he added. ***

