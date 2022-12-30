Ukraine, talks today between Xi Jinping and Putin. Zelensky: Russia has fewer and fewer missiles, it is heading towards a stalemate





The presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, will hold a video conference meeting later in the day during which they will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had fewer and fewer missiles and was heading towards a stalemate with its missile attacks. Air raid sirens were activated in the capital kyiv and in 3 regions of central Ukraine in the early hours of today. Ukraine, Meloni: “I think I will go to kyiv before February 24” 8:45 Deputy Prime Minister kyiv, let’s hope Meloni arrives at the beginning of the year



We hope that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will come to kyiv at the beginning of the year. Just like Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna Repubblica interview. The invitation to Meloni is open, he explains. But early next year would be the best time to discuss military support, sanctions and the peace conference. As for the possibility of President Zelensky visiting Italy, that will depend on the situation on the ground. Italy would have an essential historical role for the victory of all, if it also assumed the leadership for our entry into the EU, he concludes. Kyiv Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna

8:35 Moscow, arrested Ukrainian citizen who planned the attack



The Russian Security Service FSB arrested a Ukrainian citizen who was preparing a terrorist attack in the North Caucasus by order of the Ukrainian special services: the FSB itself informed the Tass. Earlier this month, the FSB foiled an attempt by a Ukrainian Nazi partisan to carry out a terrorist attack on the orders of Ukrainian special services, the Russian security service added. Ukraine, Kherson still under Russian attack

8:24 Stoltenberg, more weapons in kyiv to achieve peace faster



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg I am convinced of it: kyiv needs more weapons to deal with the Russian armed forces that have been attacking Ukraine since February 24. Stoltenberg said this in an interview with Dpa, stating that it may seem like a paradox, but military support for Ukraine the fastest way to peace. Furthermore, Putin must be convinced that he will not achieve his goals by taking over Ukraine, he added. What is needed, Stoltenberg said, could be a negotiated peaceful solution that secures recognition of Ukraine as an independent democratic state. The NATO Secretary then states that he considers Ukrainian attacks on Russian military targets legitimate because every country has the right to defend itself, including Ukraine. NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg (Ansa)

