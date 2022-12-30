Time for some hard truths: Tories should have stayed with Boris Johnson | Owen Jones

JThis year, the Conservative Party may have made one of its biggest political mistakes in nearly two centuries of existence: getting rid of Boris Johnson. Don’t worry, I’m not suddenly nostalgic for his miserable prime minister. The man clearly deserves an ignominious place in the history books among the tens of thousands of preventable deaths due to his failed handling of the pandemic and his seemingly pathological addiction to deception.

The question that interests me here concerns the self-interests of conservatives; indeed, Johnson’s dethronement could well relegate the party to an electoral wasteland for a generation or more.

When they named him leader, Tory MPs made a pact, not a love affair, with Johnson. They cast aside doubts about his moral character because he served a purpose: he was the only Tory with a populist appeal to see Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn, and deliver the Brexit longed for by the Spartan Tories. For a time, Johnson’s break with the EU was hard enough to satisfy the cravings of his right flank. But for them Brexit was a means, not an end: they were looking for a bonfire of regulations, duties and taxes. To their growing horror, Johnson settled for investing and taxing.

This went down well with many voters who joined the Conservative fold in the winter of 2019. After all, right-wing economic libertarians make up a tiny fraction of the British electorate. Arguably, Johnson’s great political achievement was in keeping the toxic electoral excesses of conservative economic thinking at bay, enabling him to attract supporters who were socially conservative but had developed a deep distaste for austerity.

But soon Tory MPs and elderly Conservative members of the riding grew weary of their prime minister. Not because of his deceit, but because of his lack of Thatcherite zeal. Whoever succeeded him would have had to prove his commitment to an uncompromising economic program.

It meant that once Tory MPs secured Liz Truss, the Johnson cabinet’s most committed ideologue, a place in the bottom two for members to decide, her triumph was inevitable. The only politician with a realistic prospect of preventing such an outcome was Penny Mordaunt, but her campaign was torpedoed because she was deemed insufficiently committed to demonizing trans people. The toxic right-wing obsession with trans people then played a role in sealing the conservatives’ fate.

The Tories may have lost a second general election under Johnson, but not to the point of leaving political recovery in a distant prospect.

Johnson’s fall made Truss’ rise almost inevitable. And with it came an unapologetic far-right economic agenda that delighted the base before crashing markets and sending mortgage payments skyrocketing. This catastrophe repelled many of those who opted for the Conservatives in 2019 and, combined with the resulting political unrest, led to a near total collapse of the Conservatives.

Rishi Sunak’s personal ratings remain competitive with those of the Labor leader although, given Sunak’s invisibility, it may be because his Prime Minister is so easy to forget and he can claim a vindication for predicting the collision between Trussonomics and reality. But his premiership does little good for Tory support, which remains somewhere between disastrous and calamitous. Indeed, would Johnson have embarked on the deeply unpopular Sunaks austerity revival?

True to his sense of humility, Johnson said in his resignation speech that he was actually only a handful of points behind in the polls. It wasn’t crazy: the Tories were around seven points behind the opposition when he was kicked out of No 10. That deficit now stretches to more than 20 stitches. It is true that governments are often unpopular halfway through parliaments and can regain support as an election approaches. But there is a difference between a defeat and a rout. The Tories may have lost a second general election under Johnson, but not to the point of leaving political recovery in a distant prospect.

The Conservatives, frankly, should have kept their cool. The overthrow of a leader naturally triggers political unrest, which irritates voters. It would have been a price to pay had there been a likely successor with popular appeal committed to economic policies that were not election poison. Instead, the Tories had a civil war and then appointed the most disastrous leader they’ve ever had.

All of this, of course, means Boris Johnson’s return is entirely plausible, especially if the Tories suffer an electoral beating in the May 2023 local elections. , Johnson is the only viable replacement: you simply cannot appoint a third unelected prime minister, so you must go back to the leader who issued your electoral mandate. This is clearly Johnsons plan; If not, why do sources say he will run again at Uxbridge?

But he shouldn’t be so sure he’ll turn out to be the conservative savior this time around. It is likely that voters will simply have made up their minds. It will be easy to link Johnson to this crime scene, because driven by a petty revenge against Sunak, whom he considers a traitor, he clearly helped Truss rise to power.

Fatalism now grips Tory MPs, which is why so many are deserting politics, perhaps hoping their fate will be lucrative jobs in the city, rather than the televised humiliation of being beaten in the next elections. What’s done is done, and the lack of a time machine leaves conservatives with no good options. A tragedy for the so-called natural party in the British government, less so for the rest of us.