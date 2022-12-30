Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace controversial job creation law





JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed an emergency regulation to replace a controversial job creation law, his ministers said on Friday, legislation that a court found to be flawed. Some legal experts have criticized the move as an attempt by the government to circumvent proper debate in parliament, but Chief Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the settlement was intended to provide legal certainty and achieve the goal government investment in a context of global geopolitical uncertainty. Last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that the passage of the much-vaunted presidential jobs creation law was flawed due to inadequate public consultations and ordered lawmakers to restart the process within two years. Otherwise, the law would be deemed unconstitutional. Passed in 2020, Indonesia’s so-called “omnibus” law overhauled more than 70 other laws and has been hailed by foreign investors for simplifying business rules in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, known for its its heavy bureaucracy. But it also sparked nationwide protests from workers, students and green groups, who said it eroded labor and environmental protections. Noting the court’s decision, Airlangga said, “Constitutionally, the Emergency Regulations will supersede the Job Creation Act.” Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD said the government had opted for emergency regulation because the routine procedure to comply with the decision would take too long. The government needed to decide on “strategic measures” in anticipation of the impact of a global economic slowdown and a possible food crisis next year, he said. Lawmakers told Reuters earlier this year they planned to redraft the legislation to comply. Bivitri Susanti, a constitutional law expert from Indonesia’s Jentera Law School, called the move “ridiculous” and “inappropriate” because it would cut time for proper debate in parliament. “Everyone can see there’s no rush. It’s vacation time,” she said. “This emergency settlement is truly a fait accompli on the part of the President.” An emergency regulation usually takes effect immediately, but must receive the approval of parliament by the end of its next session to become permanent legislation. Parliament is due to return from recess on January 10 for what is usually a four-month session. Among the biggest controversies in the Jobs Creation Act were relaxed rules on severance pay, changes to the minimum wage formula, contract labor and outsourcing, and a stipulation that environmental studies would only be required for high-risk investments. The emergency regulations introduce some changes to that law to reflect union demand, Airlangga said, including limiting outsourcing to certain sectors and adding an element to the formula used to set the minimum wage so that it consider purchasing power. He also pointed out that the government had conducted more public consultations on the law since the court ruling. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)

