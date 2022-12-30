Matt Gaetz fed Trump a conspiracy theory about the Joe Scarborough murder





Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was responsible for fueling former President Donald Trump’s bizarre conspiracy theory that Joe Scarborough murdered a staffer when he was a congressman, according to the interview. Alyssa Farah Griffin with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

Griffin spoke to the committee on April 15, 2022, about her tenure as White House communications director under the Trump administration, which she described as a “wild eight months” dealing with everything from the Covid-19 pandemic to the lack of notorious Trump White House. structure and inexperienced staff in key positions. The transcript of that interview was one of many the committee released on Thursday.

“A lot of very good, more experienced people have decided not to go into this West Wing,” Griffin said. This meant that many people did not have “the relevant experience needed for the job they were doing”, leading to “almost daily” problems with even “very experienced staff” not “just understanding the levers of basis of the functioning of government”.

Trump’s penchant for policymaking via tweet has added to the chaos. Griffin explained how his office might have “the best-laid plans,” but it would be derailed by whatever he decided to tweet that morning. She had hoped her previous experience with the Department of Defense and other communications roles would help ‘professionalize’ White House press operations, but Trump turned out to be ‘a complete wild card’ and it was impossible. from predicting what he would do or say to “throwing everything off course.”

The ex-president was also easily swayed by his advisers, Griffin said, and offered an anecdote about Gaetz to illustrate the “kind of chaos” at Trump’s White House, saying she saw him with the Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in the West Wing and the Florida congressman had a file with him.

According to Griffin, she asked Gaetz what was in the file, and then this is what happened:

And he pulls it out. These are conspiracy theories about the murder of his intern by Joe Scarborough. We were literally outside the outer oval. And just – while I’m saying this – I said, you can’t put this in front of the president, he – he’s introduced. And sure enough, in – the next morning, the former president is tweeting wild conspiracy theories about a cable host, you know, who allegedly murdered his intern.

In July 2001, Lori Klausutis, a 28-year-old assistant to the then Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-FL, died in his Fort Walton Beach office after a previously undiagnosed heart condition caused him to pass out and bang his head against a desk. Scarborough was in Washington, DC at the time. The coroner found no signs of foul play and his death was ruled to be of natural causes.

Trump posted several tweets in late May 2020 tweet disparaging Scarborough as a “Nut Job (with bad grades)” and “Psycho” and urging “forensic geniuses” to “[k]keep digging” into the “murder”.

A blow to the head? Body found under his desk? You suddenly left Congress? Big talking point in Florida…and, it’s a nut job (with poor ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses! https://t.co/UxbS5gZecd

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

Lots of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner passed out in his office, hit his head against his desk, and died? I think there’s a lot more to this story than that? A case? And the so-called investigator? Read the story! https://t.co/CjBXBXxONS

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

Klausutis’ widower, Timothy Klausutis, sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey begging him to delete the tweets.

President Trump tweeted to his nearly 80 million followers on Tuesday, alluding to the repeatedly denied lie that my wife was murdered by her boss, former U.S. Representative Joe Scarborough. The president’s son followed and attacked my wife more directly by tweeting at his followers as a way to spread this vicious lie, he wrote. I ask you to intervene in this case because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him the memory of my late wife and perverted it for perceived political gain.

Trump’s tweets were “unspeakably cruel,” Scarborough said in Morning Joe that week.

“What the Klausutis, the whole family had to endure for 19 years, it’s indescribably cruel, whether it’s the president or the people who follow the president, it’s indescribably cruel,” a- he declared. “They are not public figures.”

The committee asked Griffin if she, Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, or anyone else was capable of acting as a “gatekeeper” to “perhaps prevent some harmful or unproductive information from getting to the president.”

That “should have been” Meadow’s role, Griffin replied, but she never saw him or anyone do it “effectively”, describing him as often “non-existent in the West Wing” or “just let[ting] things are slipping.

Read the full transcript of Griffin’s interview (as edited by the committee) embedded below:

Alyssa Farah Griffin interview with the January 6 Committee by Sarah Rumpf on Scribd

—

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/news/matt-gaetz-allegedly-fed-trump-bonkers-conspiracy-theory-about-joe-scarborough-murdering-staffer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos