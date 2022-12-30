House Jan. 6 Committee Releases More Transcripts, Including Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle | News





Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in the White House Rose Garden.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

(CNN) The House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee released a new batch of 19 transcripts on Thursday, including key interviews with family members and staff of former President Donald Trump.

Recently released transcripts include testimony from Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Stephanie Grisham, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Doug Mastriano.

Read their transcripts below.

Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. was a top surrogate for the Trump campaign and was among his father’s most prominent supporters for pushing a false narrative about election results in the period between the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021. Trump Jr. .was with the former president backstage outside the White House ahead of his speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse.

CNN reported in May that he met with the select committee.

Read the transcript of his May 3 interview here.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.’s fiancée and former member of Trump’s presidential campaign, met with the committee in April.

She is a key witness to the events leading up to the January 6 uprising. Guilfoyle was with Trump that morning and was backstage with the former president and other family members at the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse. She was also one of the guest speakers at the gathering.

Read the transcript of his April 18 interview here.

Stephanie Grisham

The committee released a transcript of Grisham’s May interview.

Grisham, a former White House press secretary and chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump, told reporters in January during her previous meeting with the committee that she had been “fully cooperative.”

Her meeting with the panel came after she had a phone call with Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a member of the panel, during which Raskin encouraged her to meet with the panel. A source later told CNN that Grisham and Raskin had an in-depth phone call about his knowledge of behind-the-scenes events at the White House on Jan. 6.

Read the transcript of his May 18 interview here.

Alyssa Farah Griffin

Transcripts released last week revealed Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, turned to Griffin, a former White House aide, for advice when sentiment that she was hiding information from the committee kept gnawing at her, according to Hutchinson’s testimony.

Hutchinson further testified that she asked Griffin, now a CNN political analyst, to act as a secondary channel to the committee so they could call her back and find out what questions to ask — without telling her attorney.

Griffin resigned as White House communications director in December 2020, a month after the election.

Read the transcript of his April 15 interview here.

Doug Mastriano

Trump ally Mastriano, who pushed the former president’s election lies, met with the committee in August. He was the GOP gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania at the time.

He had previously turned over some documents to the panel in response to a subpoena he received in March, his attorney told CNN. He was also questioned by the FBI last year about the planning of the January 6 rally and the breach of the US Capitol, a source familiar with the matter told CNN, after photos of him emerged on the grounds of the Capitol. That day.

Read the transcript of his August 9 interview here.

