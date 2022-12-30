Ukrainian War: New Ships of the Russian Navy; Putin-Xi meeting; and missiles land in Belarus

1.Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine

Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital Kyiv, were confronted with a new “massive” Russian missile attack on Thursday.

Air raid sirens sounded across the country for five hours – one of the longest alarms of the war.

The Ukrainian military said it shot down 54 out of 69 missiles launched in the assault, including 16 around Kyiv where three people were reportedly injured and 40% of residents without power.

Damage was also reported at a power plant in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and in the southern regions of Zaporizhzhia and Odessa.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Lviv said on Telegram that 90% of his city near the Polish border had been left without electricity.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the attack “senseless barbarism”.

In recent months, waves of weekly Russian airstrikes have targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power or heat in often freezing temperatures.

“The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces have shown an incredible level of skill and efficiency,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram.

“In some areas, emergency stops can be applied to avoid accidents on the networks. Our electrical engineers are already working to fix everything,” he added.

According to the Ukrainian deputy head of the president’s office, two people were killed in Russian strikes on Wednesday.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and says its missile strikes on infrastructure are militarily legitimate.

2. Vladimir Putin oversees the commissioning of new warships

Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen the commissioning of new warships and pledged on Thursday to further bolster his country’s navy.

We will accelerate and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons and conduct operational and combat training using the experience gained during the special military operation, Putin said, making reference to Russia’s 10-month commitment. -old countryside in Ukraine.

Newly commissioned ships included a corvette, a minesweeper and the nuclear submarine Generalissimus Suvorov.

The nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile submarine Bulava is the sixth new Borei-class submarine to join the Russian Navy.

It will ensure Russia’s security for decades to come, Putin said.

Another submarine of the same type, the Emperor Alexander III, was launched during the ceremony on Thursday. The Navy plans to commission it after sea trials.

For nearly 23 years in power, Putin has made rebuilding his military a priority after the fall of the former Soviet Union (USSR).

The flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, based on the annexed Crimean Peninsula, was sunk by Ukrainian forces in April.

3. A Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile is said to have landed in Belarus

A Ukrainian S-300 missile fell in Belarus on Thursday morning, according to the Belarusian news agency BelTA.

The incident happened between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. local time, amid “massive” Russian strikes against Ukraine. No damage or casualties were reported.

The anti-aircraft missile was reportedly shot down by Belarusian air defense systems near the village of Gorbakha in the southwest region of Brest, which borders Ukraine.

It is the first time Minsk has reported an incident since Russia invaded Ukraine, using Belarus as a rear base for its forces.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was “immediately” informed of what happened, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Minsk said it also summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in “protest”.

“[We demand] an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the missile launch, the punishment of those responsible and comprehensive measures to prevent such incidents in the future, which could have catastrophic consequences,” the Belarusian foreign ministry said.

Authorities investigating the event are investigating whether the rocket was a stray missile, similar to the one that exploded along the Polish side of the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Russian air defense also claimed on Thursday that it shot down a drone near the Engels military base, about 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Fragments of the drone damaged a car and a house without causing any casualties, according to regional governor Roman Boussargine.

The Engels base was hit Monday by a deadly strike, killing three people, which Russia blamed on Ukraine.

4. Putin will hold a videoconference with Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a videoconference on Friday, the Kremlin said, as part of the accelerated rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

“The exchange of views on the most acute regional problems will be very important, some [problems] are closer to us, Russia, and others are closer to China,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

“Our leaders will address these issues in the spirit of our true strategic partnership,” Peskov said, adding that the meeting will take place “in the first part of the day,” Moscow time.

There will also be talks on “bilateral relations” and “the sharp increase in the volume of trade” between the two countries, Peskov noted.

Moscow and Beijing present themselves as a geopolitical counterweight to the United States and its allies and have conducted several joint military exercises in recent months, including naval maneuvers this week in the East China Sea.

5. The statue of Catherine the Great removed from Odessa

A monument to 18th-century Empress Catherine the Great was removed from public display in Odessa overnight as part of Ukraine’s efforts to cleanse its public spaces of remnants of Russian influence.

The statue was originally erected in 1900, a century after Catherine’s death, but was only restored to its current location in 2007 by city authorities.

It had been in storage since 1920, when it was demolished by the Soviets.

When an online poll on the statue’s future was held in October, 50.2% of Odessa residents wanted it completely destroyed, 36.12% thought it should stay with a historical explanation , 8.3% voted to keep it unchanged, while 4.2% wanted it. transported to a museum.

