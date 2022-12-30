Mahfud MD calls Ferdy Sambo just a game to sue President Joko Widodo





Friday, December 30, 2022 – 2:35 PM WIB

East Java Former Kadiv Propam Polri headquarters Ferdy Sambo filed a lawsuit against President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo in Jakarta Administrative Court. This received a response from Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD. He said what Sambo was doing was nothing more than a gimmick. “In my opinion, it’s just a gimmick,” Mahfud told the media team at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday, December 30, 2022. According to Mahfud MD, what Jokowi did in issuing the presidential decree on the dismissal of Ferdy Sambo is administrative law. Therefore, we cannot speak of penal action. “It’s over and it’s administrative law, not criminal law. The president’s actions fall under administrative law,” Mahfud said. Mahfud also wasn’t too concerned about the bites performed by Sambo. Because according to Mahfud, from the beginning Sambo had accepted whatever the appeal decision of the ethics tribunal. “He said, whatever appeal decision I accept, why not now. That’s enough to mask the problem of the case, we’re focusing on that,” he said. As previously reported, former National Police Propam Division Chief Ferdy Sambo sued President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as well as National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo in the State Administrative Court. from Jakarta (PTUN) of the DKI, because they did. not agree to be removed from office or PTDH as a member of the national police. This information was also stated on the official website of Jakarta Case Tracking Information System (SIPP) number 476/G/2022/PTUN_JKT dated December 29, 2022. “Claimant Ferdy Sambo, Respondent 1. President of the Republic of Indonesia, 2. Chief of the Indonesian National Police (Kapolri),” wrote on the SIPP website PTUN Jakarta, cited Thursday, December 29, 2022.

