Elaine Chao urges media not to repeat Trump’s ‘racist’ swipe at her name





Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday asked the media not to repeat a “racist” comment repeatedly made about her by her former boss, former President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s very helpful that the media isn’t repeating this racist tweet,” Chao, who was born in Taiwan and married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), said, “CNN This Morning”.

“If it was the n-word, or any other word, the media wouldn’t repeat it,” Chao, 69, added. “But the media keeps repeating his racist taunt. And so, he tries to excite us. He says all kinds of outrageous things, and I don’t make it a point to respond to any of them.

CNN co-host Kaitlan Collins pointed out in response that she was careful not to say the insult out loud when asking the question, but wanted to give Chao a chance to respond to the former 76-year-old president.

During a posting binge Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, Trump called McConnell’s wife his China-loving wife “before adding ‘Coco’ to a different spelling of Chao’s last name — a formulation he once used to mock his former cabinet appointee.

On Monday, the former president suggested congressional Democrats “need to have something really big on Mitch McConnell” to get him to support the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that was passed by the Congress last week.

Trump called Chao “Coco” and referred to her as “China’s loving wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell” in posts on Truth Social. Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images her.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik , File

“This is also a massive giveaway and surrender to CHINA,” Trump added, “making [Chao] so happy!”

Trump had previously targeted McConnell and Chao in August after the Republican Senate leader disparaged the quality of Trump-backed GOP candidates.

The former president also accused Chao of being crazy and enriching her family through her work in the federal government.

Why are Republican senators allowing a broke politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage Republican candidates who work hard for the United States Senate, the former president has claimed.

Trump accused McConnell of helping his wife and family in China get rich. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

It is such an affront to honor and leadership, he added. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich in China!

Trump doubled down on his tough talk in October, telling Truth Social that McConnell had a death wish “and that he and other Republicans helped push disastrous Democratic-backed bills through the Senate.”

Does McConnell approve all these trillion dollar bills sponsored by the Democrats, without even the slightest negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows that I am strongly opposed to them, or does because he believes in the bogus and highly destructive Green New Deal, and is he willing to bring the country down with it? he said, before chasing Chao again.

Either way, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advice [sic] of his beloved wife in China.

McConnell and 18 other GOP senators voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill last year, but have not approved any major legislative packages in 2022 aside from the federal omnibus bill in December .

Chao was one of the most senior members of the Trump cabinet before resigning five days after last year’s Capitol riot.

