Democrats overtake Trump in federal judge seats, with 97 confirmed





But the confirmed 97, including Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, surpassed Trump’s record of 85 justices. It was compiled with what was at that time one of the most intense efforts ever to fill court vacancies under the leadership of Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader who has vowed to leave no vacancies. vacant.

While the Republican-led Senate confirmed 30 appeals court justices, 53 district court justices and two Supreme Court justices at the end of Mr. Trump’s sophomore year, Democrats nominated 28 justices from court of appeal, 68 district court judges and one judge for the same number of time. They were also far more successful than President Barack Obama in his first two years with 62 confirmations.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat and Majority Leader with a long interest in judicial confirmations, noted that of 28 appeals court judges confirmed by this Congress, 11 were black women, more than under all previous presidents combined.

I’m particularly proud of professional diversity, Schumer told reporters. For the first time, we have a group of public defenders, immigration attorneys, consumers, so it’s not just the corporate perspective or the prosecutors’ perspective that’s on the bench.

The Democrats’ success in retaining and expanding their majority last month will allow them to continue to control the confirmation process while a new perk of a Judiciary Committee seat should make it easier for them to clear procedural hurdles.

But progressive justice activists warn that the Senate leadership may need to take other steps to keep up the pace over the next two years. So far, Democrats have adhered to an informal tradition that gives home-state senators a virtual veto over nominees for district court seats under what’s known as the rule of blue slip by agreeing not to move forward unless the senators return a blue slip of approval.

As a result, the Biden administration should negotiate judicial selections for district court seats in states represented by at least one Republican senator if it hopes to fill these growing vacancies. Republican voting records on the committee and the Senate as a whole suggest that finding common ground on nominees could be difficult and time-consuming. A district court pick for Wisconsin has already been blocked by Sen. Ron Johnson, the state’s Republican, refusing to return a blue slip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/29/us/politics/democrats-federal-judges.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos